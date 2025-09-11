Rude Customer Threatened To Call An Employee’s Manager, But They Called His Bluff And Nothing Ever Came Of It

Working retail means you see the best and worst sides of people, sometimes all in the same shift.

For one employee, that meant dealing with a short-tempered customer who couldn’t take “no” for an answer.

But by the time the doors closed, the drama had fizzled out as fast as it started.

You want my DMs phone number? Good luck with that. Another post here reminded me of the time I had a difficult customer late in the evening. This guy was trying to get a refund on an item without a receipt—possibly stolen, I suspect.

So when the employee said no, things escalated fast.

When I refused to approve the transaction, he demanded to speak to the manager. While I was not technically the store manager, I was the MOD. So I just said, “That’s me.”

So the customer continues to push.

Well, now he asks for the corporate phone number. I told him I didn’t know it off the top of my head, but he could Google it. He got all hissy and said that he knew the district manager and wanted their number.

But the employee wasn’t having it.

I said, “You want to complain about me and expect me to help you do so? Yeah, right. Figure it out then.” He storms out of the store talking about how I won’t have a job tomorrow. Never heard a word about the whole incident from my boss or the main office.

Bluff: called.

What did Reddit think?

Some customers are way too confident for their own good.

There were some very clear holes in this customer’s “plan.”

Don’t customers know that district managers need frontline employees who will tolerate the chaos customers cause on a daily basis?

The customer swore he’d get the employee fired, but all he really did was destroy any of the little remaining credibility he had left.

Life went on and the world kept spinning.

