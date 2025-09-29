Rude Customers Often Yell At These Coffee Shop Employees, So This Woman And Her Coworkers Came Up With A Creative Prank

Rude customers can be very hard to deal with.

AITA for pretending to get fired when customers get a temper with me? I am a high schooler with a weekend job at a coffee shop. My coworkers who work weekends are James and Danielle. James is the owner’s son and he goes to my school. He’s a shift manager, but it’s not a real formal thing. He’s a friendly guy. Danielle is a college student who sometimes works weekends, too.

Sometimes, customers will come in and just be angry about such little stuff. Like, literally blow up about nothing. I don’t know if they’re in a bad mood already and looking for someone to take it out on or what, but it’s a lot. Like how sad do you have to be to be a grown man taking your anger out on high school and college kids. So, James and I were joking about having a little fun with them and hopefully getting them off our backs.

One day, I was at work and some guy was having a temper about how we don’t make the coffee hot enough. I couldn’t do a thing about it because I gave it to him right out of the machine. James came in and was like, “Sir, is there a problem here?” The guy started ranting at him, too. So, he was just like, “OP, this is unacceptable. You’re fired.”

I started acting real sad, like, “No, please don’t fire me. My family needs the money. I need this job. Pleaseeee.” He played up being a bad jerk, telling me to take off my apron and leave. The angry guy started to backtrack, like: “It isn’t that big of a problem. You don’t need to fire her over it. I didn’t mean it.”

James was like, “No, we pride ourselves on the best customer service.” Of course, after all that drama, I still had my job. We were just acting. We’ve done it a couple of times. Whenever a customer will lose their temper at Danielle or me, James will storm in and “fire” us.

Almost every time, the person who had come in angry will apologize and say they didn’t mean it. It’s kind of satisfying, making people realize their actions might actually have consequences. I was telling my friends from school about this, and a few of them thought it was a mean prank to let someone go away thinking they’d gotten someone who desperately needs the money fired. AITA for this joke?

Sometimes, a little drama can teach people to think twice about their behavior.

