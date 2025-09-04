School Board Member Pushes Unpopular Uniform Policy, So A Frustrated Parent Tells Him She Hopes He Loses His Job

When a local Board of Education member helped hand out mandatory school uniforms, one mom didn’t hold back.

After months of community pushback, she let him know exactly how she felt—and now she’s wondering if she crossed a line or just used her voice.

Read on for the story.

AITH for telling a BOE member I hope he loses his job? I live in a small town in the Northeast. My kids are in the public school system. The Board of Ed recently voted to make uniforms mandatory for all students starting this school year. A lot of people are upset because it’s expensive and, honestly, we just hate uniforms. They are ugly and we are mad that nobody really listened when parents said we didn’t want them.

No fun at all.

Uniform pickup was this week and the head of the BOE was there helping to hand them out. I was annoyed and told him “I hope this was worth it because I will never vote for you again and I hope you lose your job over this”. I was told I was mean and should have just accepted it and moved on.

Nah.

In my eyes, I did accept it. I bought the stupid uniforms and told my kids that they have to wear them and follow the rules. But I think the board needs to remember that they are elected officials and annoying the people that vote for them is going to hurt them. AITA?

One thing’s clear: this uniform policy has everyone buttoned-up and fired-up.

Most people sided with the poster, voting NTA.

This person says how typical.

This person says he deserved what he got.

And this person has a suggestion.

She bought the uniforms, but she didn’t zip her lips.

Why should she?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.