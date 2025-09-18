SeaWorld Worker Talked About Why He Was Fired After 36 Years On The Job, And It’s A Heartbreaking Story

Imagine putting in more than three decades at job and then being fired for something totally trivial…

That’s what happened to a man named Lynn and he posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about why he lost his job at SeaWorld in Florida after 36 years of service.

Lynn told viewers, “I am no longer working at SeaWorld. It was not my decision, it was theirs, and I will tell the story.”

The TikTokker said that on the day he was fired, he parked his car and then got on his bike to go into work.

He explained, “As I ride my bike through the security guard, I see some security ladies that I’ve seen quite a few times over the years, and just said good morning. And I got on my bike and rode away. And as I rode away, I heard some gentleman yell at the top of his voice, ‘Hey, come here!’”

Lynn continued, “And he goes, ‘You’re not allowed to ride your bike in this park.’ And I said, ‘Excuse me? I’ve been riding my bike in and out of this park for years.’ And he said, ‘You’re not allowed,’ and I said, ‘Again, I understand you’re saying that, but I don’t understand why I’m not.’”

He added, “As I parked my bike, I walked away from him, and I said, ‘Great, now I can’t ride my bike through here anymore.’ And I didn’t understand.”

Lynn continued, “Again, been doing it for years. He says that I cussed at him. As I walked away from him, I looked at him and he had sergeant bars on his shirt. And I said, ‘Oh, give some guy some sergeant bars and it goes to his head.’ Something to that effect. It wasn’t swearing.”

He then said, “He proceeded to go to HR and tell them that I cussed at him, that I threw my bike and that I went down to my dressing room and told people that I was going to get him fired. But here’s the problem: They never called me into HR and said, ‘What happened?’ I came home after two days of work and my boss, who I work for, who is the company that hires me to work at SeaWorld, he called me up and told me I’m not allowed on SeaWorld property anymore because I cussed at the security guard.”

Lynn added, “I didn’t cuss at him. Everybody out there knows me and knows that I wouldn’t do that. I don’t cuss at people. I don’t have that in me. That’s not in my nature. If you push me hard enough, yeah, I might say something. He didn’t push me that hard. The conversation wasn’t that tense.”

The TikTokker then said, “So, SeaWorld never let me tell my side of the story. They just judge, jury, and executioner, that quick. 36 years at SeaWorld. Evidently, that means nothing to them. I asked them if I could come in and do one last show. They said no. I asked if I could come in and tell my side of the story. They said no. There’s nothing I can do about it. I”m sorry, folks.”

Lynn posted a follow-up video and said that he still plans to perform elsewhere in the future.

Good luck to him!

The reason for his firing is pretty ridiculous!

