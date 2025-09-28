She Agreed To Rent This Apartment With Her Roomie If She Could Have The Parking Spot, But Now Roomie Is Getting A Car And Wants To Share Parking

It’s important to get things in writing when making decisions with roommates, like who gets what bedroom, who gets what parking spot, and even whether or not you’re okay with sharing food.

In today’s story, two roommates reached an agreement about the parking spot that came with their apartment, but a year later, one roommate thinks that agreement is no longer valid.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not sharing the parking spot with my roommate? Hello everyone, I need some advice 🙂 So my roommate and i are in college and moved into an apartment for this school year. When we were touring places last year, my roommate shut down every place we toured except for one bc it didn’t have the things she wanted (washer and dryer in unit, walk in closet bedroom, certain size living room, etc). The one place she liked i eventually agreed to live in with one requirement: I would get the one parking spot for the school years, and she would get it for the summers. Literally my only requirement to live in the place i didn’t like.

Things have changed.

Fast forward eight months, and we resign the lease to live in the same apartment again. Out of no where, my roommate (who doesn’t even have a car or off campus job btw) mentioned splitting a street parking pass for the next school year so we could share the spot, AND that she wanted to start in March even though summer doesn’t start until April 28th. She is getting a free car for the summer and school year next year from her boyfriend, and just randomly brought it up like this was normal and the agreement. When I mentioned to her that our agreement and my only thing I needed was the parking spot for the school years (which may not be fair but she agreed to it) she said that only applied for one year, like that was obvious.

She wouldn’t have signed the lease again if her roommate had brought this up earlier.

She waited until we signed the lease to have this conversation, and I honestly would have looked somewhere else to live that had two parking spaces if I knew this is what she was thinking. I compromise with her on literally everything bc we are friends, she keeps the heat so high bc she’s cold, she got to pick the bedroom she wanted, she has her boyfriend over every day and I never ever complain. I’m waiting for her to bring up the conversation again to put my foot down and say I’m not street parking for the school year or splitting the spot for the school year, and I will offer her$100-150 for the spot considering a street parking permit is $25. AITA?

She shouldn’t offer to pay her roommate anything. The parking spot is hers. I hope she has that in writing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The roommate doesn’t realize how good she has it.

It wasn’t “implied.”

Maybe it’s not too late to back out of the lease.

She definitely shouldn’t offer to pay the roommate for the spot.

Everyone knows the roommate did this on purpose.

Her roommate is just trying to manipulate her.

