Restaurant Customer Asked To Use The Elevator After A Meal Due To Her Disability, But The Wait Staff Was Rude And May Have Violated The ADA

Millions of people have disabilities, and many of them are not visible at all, so you should never assume you know what someone is or is not struggling with.

This TikToker went out to dinner and experienced rudeness and insensitivity because of this, so she wanted to share her story, which has since gone viral.

She begins her story outside on the streets of Detroit, and she says, “Guys, the craziest thing just happened. If you know me, you know I have a disability, but you can’t tell that I have a disability, and so stairs are really hard for me, so I typically opt for elevators.”

With the Americans with Disabilities Act, most public buildings in America are required to have elevators or other accommodations, so this should be no big deal.

She goes on with her story, saying, “We just went to dinner at Zuzu, it was my first time going there. We had dinner downstairs, and it was really good.” So far, so good

She continues, “We’re about to go upstairs, and my dear friend asks someone, ‘Hey, is there an elevator somewhere to go to the second floor?’ And the guy goes ‘Yeah, there’s an elevator’, and we go by where the stairs are, thinking there is an elevator there.”

Everyone has been nice to this point, but now it is about to take a turn.

She goes on to say, “And the guy, like the body guard or the bouncer or whatever, at the stairs, goes ‘Sorry, it’s only a service elevator for employees.’

Yeah, normally. But if someone with a disability needs it, they can (and legally must) make an exception.

Then her friend says, “No, do you have an elevator? We need an elevator.” Good for her for sticking up for her friend!

She continues with the story, “He gets someone else, and then that person comes over to us, and he goes, ‘Who actually needs an elevator?’ And she (her friend) goes, ‘We do.'”

Finally, after they ask again if they can use the elevator, the guy goes, “Yeah, that’s fine. I guess. Ugggg.”

Why are they giving them such a hard time? Using an elevator should be no big deal. Though I do notice that these ladies never specifically said it was for a disability.

Not only is this likely illegal, but it is also very insensitive and rude. She makes sure to let them know.

She says, “You are so lucky that I am so nice. I go, ‘I can tell that you have a heart of gold and that you just you don’t know what you don’t know, but you should never, if someone asks you to use the elevator, it’s never because they are lazy. And you have treated me so unkindly, I truly pray that you learn from this. Because I have a disability that you would never know about it.”

That is great that she stood up for herself (and that her friend did too!). Hopefully, these restaurant workers have learned their lesson and won’t cause trouble in the future.

Make sure that you watch the full video below to get all the details.

You can find the video here:

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this story as well, check it out:

This person wonders if what they did was even legal.

Here is someone who says it is definitely an ADA violation.

Many disabilities are invisible, like this commenter’s.

It doesn’t cost anything to be polite, so why be rude?

It really is that simple.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.