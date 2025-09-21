She Called Out Her Husband For Dismissing Her Pregnancy Pain, But He Accused Her Of Being Boring And Ruining His Fun

Pregnancy can test a relationship in ways no one expects.

One woman, who had been experiencing chronic symptoms during her pregnancy, just wanted to get through the day, while her husband wanted fun and connection.

So when they inevitably clashed, it made her feel like he didn’t fully understand the magnitude of what she was going through.

AITA for calling my husband an idiot because he keeps saying that I’m allowing my pregnancy rhinitis to ruin everything ?f I (25f) am pregnant and I have pregnancy rhinitis. It feels like I have a permanent head cold.

But her husband continues to live in his own world.

Yesterday, my husband (27m) wanted to hang out with me. He tried to get me to play video games.

He wanted to act like everything was normal, but she couldn’t keep up.

I played, but I wasn’t very enthusiastic. He tried to talk to me, but I was so congested.

So when he confronted her, she blew up too.

He got frustrated with me and repeated that I’m allowing my pregnancy rhinitis to ruin everything. I called him an idiot and told him he can only criticize my attitude when he goes through pregnancy. He called me a big jerk. AITA?

She had every right to be angry of his dismissal of her struggles.

What did Reddit think?

Seems like other husbands are much more compassionate when it comes to the suffering caused by pregnancy.

Pregnancy can be a tough thing for everyone involved, but compassion is still important.

This couple really needs to work out how they handle conflict before the baby arrives.

Unless her husband is the one carrying the baby, he can’t fully know how it feels.

She wasn’t trying to ruin his fun — she was just trying to get through the day the only way she knew how.

Now it’s time for him to start being a little more compassionate towards the woman nurturing a new life.

