She Didn’t Think Anything Could Go Wrong When Renting An Apartment With Her Oldest Friend, But It Might Just Cost Them Their Friendship

WIBTA if I move out before my roommate’s lease is up because she doesn’t respect me or my boundaries? I am a 27-year-old woman, and I live with my childhood best friend (28, female) and her boyfriend (27). She also has a five-year-old son (my godson). Our apartment has two bedrooms and two bathroom, with a den; the den is my godson’s room. We pay $650 each. When we applied for the apartment, it was initially going to be just us two and her son. I emphasized how I would prefer the master because the other two bedrooms are right next to each other and will share a restroom, but she was so adamant on having a stand-in shower that she wouldn’t budge.

Now, the lease is in her name, however she could not get this apartment without me. I paid the application and admin fee, deposit, first month’s rent (which she still hasn’t paid me back for), and helped her meet the income requirements with an offer letter. Since I do not have children, I set the boundary before we moved in that her son will only have three chances to mess up in my restroom before he is banned. Well, he has peed on my floor and the toilet seat more than FIVE times.

When I went to tell her, she turned the situation to where she was upset and said I “keep complaining about it.” She agreed that he will use her restroom during the day and mine at night. I disagreed and said do not give him food or drinks before bed and put him on a schedule, but she did not respect that and nothing has changed.

I also have told her to not use my glass Tupperware because I meal prep. Meanwhile, some days I open the fridge and see the food they cooked in my containers, so I have to then wait for them to eat their leftovers to meal prep. I had a new coworker over for lunch and my roommate’s boyfriend literally scolded me in front of him, saying to not bring strangers or people you just met over.

They don’t wash the dishes for days at a time, and now we have gnats in our very brand new and expensive apartment. They eat and drink my things and go into my restroom and room when I am not here. Lastly, she told me the apartments don’t take money orders and had me cash app her the rent. That didn’t sit right with me so I called and asked and they definitely do take money orders. All of this is just a lot to deal with and as someone who has known me since fifth grade, I expected her to treat me better than this. AITA?

