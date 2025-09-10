She Found Out Her Husband Lied To Keep Her Son’s Friend And Father Away, And She Told Her Son The Truth About It

I don’t say this very often…

But this woman’s husband sounds like a total psychopath!

And you’ll see what I mean when you dive in to this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Check out what happened!

AITA for telling my son exactly what my husband did despite him begging me not to tell? “I have a son (Adam 14) from my previous marriage. I’m currently with my husband of 4 years. I handle everything related to Adam’s school. He has a friend (Dean 14) that he started hanging out with a year ago. Dean is an amazing boy and has been nothing but a great influence for Adam. I met Dean’s dad (Mike) who’s a single dad and we’d see each other daily for school pickup/drop offs. My husband kept asking about Mike and pointed out that he’s being boundary stomping but I disagree.

It sounds like her husband has some issues…

Unfortunately, Adam fell sick months ago and had to undergo a surgery recently. It’s been hard but Dean kept visiting. Sometimes Mike would come too and my husband would either ignore Mike or make passive comments towards him. Mike picked up on that and I told my husband to knock it off cause his hostility affected Adam and Dean as well. Days ago, I found Adam crying in his room. This was weeks after getting discharged. I asked and he said that Dean sent him a text telling him they were no longer friends and blocked his number. I was confused. They were fine. I wanted to go talk to Dean but the next day I found his phone in my husband’s car.

This is creepy.

I confronted him and he said he “borrowed” it from Dean but I didn’t buy it. After pushing he confessed that he stole Dean’s phone at the hospital and sent Adam a text telling him to not contact him again. I asked why and he said it was all Mike’s fault for being too close to me and acting inappropriately, and said that he didn’t want to directly tell Adam to no longer speak to Dean and chose this strategy to not make Adam dislike him while keeping Dean and by extension Mike away. This hit a nerve so hard I started screaming at him. He said he already expressed how uncomfortable he felt with Mike being around and I kept brushing it off. I said it was because of how ridiculous his argument was, Mike has been nothing but respectable and helpful, I yelled calling him insecure and unreasonable and also cruel for causing Adam heartache with his stunt. He begged I don’t tell Adam but I took the phone and returned it to Dean and explained to him and Adam what happened. Adam is no longer speaking to my husband and he is blaming me for telling instead of keeping it between the adults like I’m supposed to.”

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This guy took things WAY TOO FAR.

It’s time to say goodbye.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.