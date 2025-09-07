She Found Out Her Roommate Was Stealing, So She Signed Her Up For All Kinds Of Spam Emails

Sometimes, petty revenge is the best way to get even with folks who have wronged you.

My roommate the thief. “My college boyfriend came up with the idea so I can’t take credit. In college, I shared a room with a thief who stole jewelry. For backstory, I lived on a 32 person floor set up in four 8 person suites that shared a single common study room where each person had an assigned desk. When my roommate was away for a long weekend, the university workmen did some maintenance and moved the desks in the study room. When they moved my roommate’s desk, the workmen found a box they turned into me because they thought it was hers.

It contained jewelry, including two pairs of earrings I thought I had lost and a bracelet and a necklace owned by two other suite mates. When my roommate returned, I asked her about the box and she claimed no knowledge of it and claimed none of the jewelry was hers. I couldn’t prove she took the jewelry, so I instead I used her school email anytime I was asked for an email for the next two years.

Interested in volunteering to feed the poor? Signed up by email. Political PAC newsletters? Signed up by email. Interested in next year’s acapella group tryouts? Signed up by email. Along with every website that asked for an email. My boyfriend signed her up for adult websites and job searches. It isn’t illegal and she couldn’t prove who was doing it, but I know it was annoying. Plus she couldn’t get a new university email so she was stuck with the spam until she graduated. The rest of the jewelry in the box was turned into the resident assistant/building office and they sent out a lost and found email to the whole building. I think all but two pieces ended up being claimed.”

