She Got Free Samples When She Ordered Some Makeup, But Her Friend Wants Her To Give Her The Freebies

Imagine ordering some makeup online, and when it arrives you discover that the company you ordered it from included several free samples.

If a friend asked you if she could have the free samples, would you happily give them away, or would you refuse, wanting to keep them for yourself?

In today’s story, one woman is in this situation, and she doesn’t want to give her friend the free samples; however, she’s wondering if she should give them to her anyway.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not giving my friend one of the free samples from my online makeup order? I recently ordered a bunch of makeup online during a sale, and as part of a promotion, they included three small free samples. I was genuinely excited because I’ve been treating myself sparingly lately and didn’t want to spend too much, so getting a few little extras felt like a fun bonus. I carefully opened my package when it arrived, admiring the items, and set the free samples aside to try later.

Later that day, my friend came over. She noticed the samples immediately and reached for one, and said, Oh wow, can I have this? I was caught off guard and told her, Uh, actually, I wanted to give these to my little sister. She got upset already and said, It’s just a freebie, what’s the big deal?

I tried to explain that even though the samples were free, i have already told my little sister that i would give it to her, and my little sister was really looking forward to using them. At first, I thought she’d take it lightly, but then she’s not fine on what i have said to her. I tried to brush it off, but her tone made me feel kind of judged, and she muttered something under her breath about me but i coudn’t tell what she said, but i know its not a good word.

After she left, I kept thinking about the what happened and felt a bit awkward. I’ve shared makeup with friends before, but this time felt different because this is for my little sister and she was really looking forward to trying these specific items. I started questioning myself if i should just give it to her?

I don’t want to start a fight between us, but I also want to respect my own boundaries and. I don’t think I’m wrong for not giving my friend my make up. At the same time I want to know if what I did was the right or wrong AITA for wanting to keep my free samples to myself?

Her friend was in the wrong for asking if she could have the makeup samples and acting like saying “no” was a problem.

Just because they’re free samples doesn’t mean you have to give them to a friend.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I can’t help but hear Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen” singing “Let It Go” when I read this comment.

“No” is a complete sentence.

It’s not like they were completely free. It’s more like they were included with her purchase.

Just because her friend asks doesn’t mean she has to say yes.

Her friend sounds pretty entitled.

