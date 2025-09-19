She Got Tossed Into The “Uninvited” Pile By Her Family Association, But She’s Still On The Hook To Pay For All The Wedding Travel

Destination weddings can be a REALLY big ask of your guests.

Even just inviting people from out of state TO you can be a big thing.

So being wishy-washy about it is really not recommended.

Otherwise you might end up in a situation like this one.

AITA for expecting cousin to reimburse for flight and hotel when she uninvited me from wedding due to the bad behavior of relatives My cousin is getting married end of the year; we’ve been good friends most of our lives. She is N C with her parents. She did not want to invite them to her wedding but caved due to family pressure.

The pressure kept mounting and mounting…

At first she agreed to just let them come to the ceremony with the agreement that they’d sit in the back and not talk to her but no reception, then family started pressuring her in increments, then they said to let her dad walk her down the aisle, she said fine but no reception, then they pressured her to let them come, And just kept piling on the demands. I was on her side completely and didn’t agree with any of this, I had nothing to do with any of the pressure and even told her she should tell our busy body relatives to pound sand but she has difficulty with confrontation. She just wants to keep the peace. But since they just kept pushing and pushing until her parents became full fledged guests with full fledged parent of the bride “rights” she finally snapped, and uninvited everyone in the family.

And now she’s collateral damage.

I can understand uninviting those who were pressuring her and not respecting boundaries but I wasn’t guilty of any of this, and I didn’t do anything wrong and I think it was completely unfair to lump me in with the rest of them and hurt. She said she uninvited everyone because it was too much and inviting me while uninviting everyone else would cause too much drama. But how is this my **** fault?

Plus she’s out hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

I asked if she could at least reimburse me for the flight and hotel (I did advance pay with Hilton so it’s non-refundable, and flight is non-refundable, I’m not wealthy I had to save up for this) and she said no she “can’t afford it”, but I don’t think it’s fair that not only am I cut out from the wedding when I did nothing wrong but also have the swallow this cost when I did nothing wrong. She said I should demand our busy body relatives pay for it but of course they’re not going to. AITA?

Let’s see what’s up in the comments:

But the bride clearly messed up here.

“Just head out anyway” was the gist of most advice.

Plus, non-refundable doesn’t mean non-transferrable.

Best of luck to you, hopefully you can still have some fun!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!