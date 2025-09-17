She Looked Out And Saw Roofers Hard At Work On Her House. Only Problem Was They Were On The Wrong House.
by Ben Auxier
Being someone who always rents, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve woken up to some kind of loud, banging nonsense happening to the building that I have no control over at all.
But I don’t think that’s as upsetting as this out be, via TikTok user @catnipstg:
“POV,” reads the caption, “you did not order a roof and you see shingles fly off your house.”
“When do you tell the people that this is not the house that ordered a roof?”
I’d say probably before you make a video about it, but that’s just me.
@catnipstg
#roofing #roof #rooftop #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage
The discourse was confused, apparently, because the comments on this original post got turned off, but she followed-up with some clarifications and the full story later:
@catnipstg
#stitch with @manda not to mention the dumpster guys almost ripped the tree branch off…whatta couple of days! #fypp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #fypage #fypdong #roofing #roofin
The comments were unanimous in declaring that her compensation was nowhere near enough.
You don’t just accept a first offer in a case like this…
Like, what?
Pay up, dudes!
You really have to wonder if this was on purpose…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.