She Looked Out And Saw Roofers Hard At Work On Her House. Only Problem Was They Were On The Wrong House.

Being someone who always rents, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve woken up to some kind of loud, banging nonsense happening to the building that I have no control over at all.

But I don’t think that’s as upsetting as this out be, via TikTok user @catnipstg:

“POV,” reads the caption, “you did not order a roof and you see shingles fly off your house.”

“When do you tell the people that this is not the house that ordered a roof?”

I’d say probably before you make a video about it, but that’s just me.

The discourse was confused, apparently, because the comments on this original post got turned off, but she followed-up with some clarifications and the full story later:

The comments were unanimous in declaring that her compensation was nowhere near enough.

You don’t just accept a first offer in a case like this…

Like, what?

Pay up, dudes!

You really have to wonder if this was on purpose…

