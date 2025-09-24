She Needed To Find A New Place To Live Immediately, So She Got A New Apartment And Had To Break The News To Her Roommates

When you gotta go, you gotta go!

That saying applies to multiple things in life, and moving out and finding a new place to live is certainly one of them.

Is this woman wrong for how she handled this situation with her roommates?

Let’s see what’s going on here!

AITA for finding and confirming a new room to rent without notifying my housemates in advance? “I (28 F) am currently in a lease that is ending this April. The main tenants is a married couple in their 30s. We had been sharing an apartment for almost a year and at the end of February, we kicked out one of the other tenant due to his hygiene and he had been consuming a lot of electricity. (After he left, the bill went from 75 each to 55 each).

She’s in a tough situation.

The issue is that due to the vacant room and our effortless search for a new tenant, us living in the apartment might not be feasible as I myself am in a very tight financial situation and can’t afford to help pay for the vacant room. The landlord had been hassling us to find a new tenant for that room. For this, I had messaged the wife of the couple and she said to talk with her husband about it as she had a lot on her plate. For the whole of March, I had been sending links for potential units the three of us can share as we had thought it would be easier to move out together. A lot of my possible units were declined as they wanted to stay in the area while I was looking towards the East of the country as a lot of my work seem to be there lately. Every time I saw the husband, I asked if there was any updates and the two of us shared our experiences finding a new unit. The latest I had heard from them is that the agent they had used to find this apartment had put the apartment up for lease again per the landlord’s wishes. I was also told that he had been looking for a unit for him and his wife as well.

They were blowing her off.

For some reason, they expected me to wait until the later half of April to begin properly searching for a new place to live despite telling me that I should look for a backup. I’m already anxious about possibly being homeless in May and just 2 days ago I finally found a place that is cheaper and fits everything I needed to rent.

She had to make a decision.

Today, I messaged in our group chat telling them that I will be moving out in May as I had found a place and took the room. The wife got upset and told me that I should’ve been more considerate and honest about all of my room searching with them as they had just told the landlord that they would keep the apartment even though there was no other tenant in the other room and that they had been discussing it so much amongst the two of them and that they were being considerate about my financial situation and wished that I would be more considerate to my future housemate. I was stunned as I had openly told her husband about my searching, me wanting to find a cheaper place as well as find one in the east. There was no discussion from them about staying regardless and I couldn’t afford paying more than I already am for rent. I had no clue but I had already taken up an offer for another place. I feel bad cause I should’ve told them about it before confirming the new room so that they didn’t tell the landlord that they would stay on with the lease AITA?”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

And another reader said she’s NTA.

She’s on to bigger and better things!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.