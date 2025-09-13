She Needed To Go Into Her Boyfriend’s Ex’s House To Wash Her Hands, But That Kicked Off A Raging Storm She Never Saw Coming

It can be tricky businesses being kind to the new partners of our old partners.

But you know what? That’s part of being a grown up.

You don’t have to love them, you don’t have to have them over for Christmas, but you do need to be an adult about it.

Which means you need to behave not like THIS in the slightest.

AITAH for entering a house? So a while ago now my (f35) current partner (m35) was asked to clear the garage of the home he still co-owns with his ex (f32). He agreed, even though 90% of the contents weren’t his, but told his ex that I would be present as it’d require two car loads to get it all out and to the tip. She agreed to this, so was fully aware I’d be there. She also asked him to let the dogs out whilst we were there.

Already kind of a big ask, I’d say.

Now at this point they had been split up for about a year and were still fairly amicable, she was aware of me and for the most part had been civil. So anyway, we clear the garage and are filthy, like to the point where I wasn’t even able to see the skin on my hands as I’m so caked in dust, oil, mud etc. My partner tells me to go into the kitchen to wash my hands before we set off (the kitchen in the home he still to this day co-owns). I go in, I wash my hands and I clear the sink of any mess I made and I left. I was in the kitchen for maybe 2 minutes. Didn’t look at anything except the doorway and the sink, didn’t attempt to move into the house and didn’t touch anything other than a tap and a cloth.

Now, you probably think you know where this is going.

“Oh, the ex complained about her going into the house without express permission.”

It’s SO MUCH WORSE than that.

We go back to our cars and then the ex is ringing my partner, absolutely raging that I’d gone in to wash my hands. She then started sending me absolutely vile messages calling me every name under the sun, accused me of stealing money and kicking a dog. She’d set up a hidden camera. She then took screenshots of me walking in looking like a hideous ghoul as I’m filthy, posts all over social media and invites people to actually attack me.

Almost feels like this was her plan all along.

This has been an ongoing saga, she will not let this drop. I apologized even though really I don’t feel I did anything wrong. She knew I was going to be there, had even given permission, then went mental about me using a tap in the house she owns with my partner. Am I the AH here?

Let’s get down and dirty in the comments:

Seems like you might need to fight back a bit.

Again, this feels pathological and calculated.

Boyfriend needs to step up as well.

Seems like there’s a reason she’s the ex.

Maybe some medication is in order.

