She Plans To Give Her Best Friend’s Kids Different Life-Changing Sums Of Money, But She’s Worried It Will Cause Tension

Good intentions can still create big problems.

So, what would you do if you came into a fortune and wanted to gift two children in the same family unequal amounts because one needed more support for the future?

Would you just split it evenly to prevent conflict?

Or would you follow your instincts even if it meant upsetting your friend?

In today’s story, one woman faces this exact predicament and is torn on what to do.

Here’s the full story.

AITA if I gave my best friends kids a different life-changing amount of money? I (37f) recently received a life-changing amount of money. I haven’t told my best friend, 37f, yet that she & her two kids (12f & 2m) will each be gifted a life-changing amount of money in an irrevocable trust. Here is where it gets a bit sticky. I want to give (12f) 2.5 million and (2m) 1.5 million. The reason I want to do this is because I helped raise 12f when she was little, and I still have her with me every school vacation. She genuinely feels like she is my child, she calls me mom, and there is no difference between her and my own children; it’s the exact same amount of love.

There are several reasons for her decision.

The girl was abused when she was younger, which has resulted in several mental issues. Her therapist has said it may be difficult for her to live a normal life, and she will likely need lifelong therapy. The little boy has his dad in his life (12f’s dad OD’d), his dad is a lifer in the military, and 2m is very blessed with new clothing, toys, etc (12f is not). In all, 2m is set up better in life, but it is what it is. I grew up as the black sheep of the family, not getting the same opportunities my siblings did, which has had a lifelong ramification.

Now, she’s worried about how her friend will react.

When I look at 12f’s life, I can’t help but see her childhood shaping up to be like mine, and I don’t want that. While I can’t change her situation, I can give her money to help her future. Money is a tool, after all. My concern is how my friend will take this. In her eyes, they are both her children, and they are treated equally. I don’t want her to see the discrepancy in the amount and think I don’t love 2m as much or I see him as lesser than his sister, and I don’t. But I am more invested in 12f, and my motherly instinct is to provide and protect her. In addition to this, this is a gift. This is of my own free will, and why can’t I do this? AITA?

Wow! That’s a lot of money either way.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about her decision.

For this person, it’s actually fair.

Here’s someone who suggests angling it differently.

Yet another person who explains why it’s actually fair.

This reader has the same idea as others.

That’s not unfair at all.

The boy is so much younger than the girl, so he’ll have at least that amount by the time he can access it.

