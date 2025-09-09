She Refused To Rehome Her Orphaned Kitten After Her Roommate Claimed Fake Allergies, So Now Her Roommate Is Threatening To Report Her To The Landlord

Some people will say anything when they want to control a situation.

So, what would you do if your roommate suddenly claimed to have allergies, despite having no symptoms and already owning cats, just so you’ll get rid of a kitten you rescued and raised from a bottle?

Would you give in after she threatened to tell the landlord?

Or would you stand your ground to protect an animal that’s grown attached to you?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact predicament and decides she’s not budging.

Here’s the scoop.

AITA for not rehoming my bottle baby kitten due to roommate’s fake allergies? For those who don’t know, a “bottle baby” refers to a baby that needs to be bottle-fed for various reasons. These can include an orphan, a mom abandoning a runt or entire litter, etc. A few weeks ago, I (30f) picked up an orphaned kitten on the side of the road with no mom/siblings to be found. She was approximately one week old at the time. I brought her home and started taking care of her, as rescues and shelters are full of kittens (yay, kitten season) right now. She’s been growing like a weed and slowly hitting her milestones, like figuring out the litter box. She stays in my room so I can supervise her and make sure she doesn’t get into things she’s not supposed to. The problem is my roommate (25f).

She finds it hard to believe that the allergies are real for several reasons.

She claims she’s allergic to the kitten but has no symptoms: no itchy skin, no red/watery eyes, no hives/rashes, etc. She also claims she grew up with cats and currently has two adult cats. I’m not saying they’re mutually exclusive, but I find it hard to believe that she claims to have non-symptomatic allergies. Plus, she waited five full weeks to tell me? Yeah, no. I told her I’m not rehoming the kitten as she currently has cats herself, and the allergies weren’t a problem until now. She’s claiming her kitties are “ESAs,” which may or may not be true, as this is the first time she mentioned it, and still doesn’t explain her not having reactions to them. She’s threatening to report me to the landlord over the issue. I’m not giving up the kitten, as she’s quite attached to me at this point. My roommate is still throwing a fit over it. AITA?

Sheesh. That roommate sounds like something else.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit think she should handle this situation.

This person thinks she should’ve discussed it with her roommate before deciding.

Here’s someone who doesn’t trust the roommate.

Maybe she didn’t consider this.

These are all great questions.

They need to have a talk.

Perhaps they can come to a mutual agreement about the kitten.

