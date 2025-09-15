She Refuses To Let Her Autistic Brother Visit After He Ruined Her New Couch, But Now Her Parents Are Calling Her Selfish

Sometimes, setting boundaries can get you labeled as the bad guy.

AITA for refusing to let my brother come over to my apartment? I (20F) have a low-functioning autistic brother (7M). He is non-verbal and does not use the toilet. Instead, he tries to do his business on people’s chairs and couches for… Whatever reason. Because of this, I no longer let him come to the apartment. This all happened after one day, my parents dropped him off for me to babysit him. No biggie, I love my brother.

Well, 2 hours in, he decided to pull down his pants and pee all over my new, expensive couch. I caught him halfway through and dragged him away from the couch, sat him on the toilet, and made him sit there for a few minutes. This ended with him having a meltdown of epic proportions, one so bad I had to call my parents.

After that, I decided I would no longer allow him to come over. I’ve dealt with the couch ******* for months since this behavior started, and would always redirect him to the toilet. Now that he ruined a piece of furniture I actually saved up for and care about, I can’t keep dealing with this anymore. My parents are mad that he isn’t allowed at my apartment anymore and are calling me “selfish” over it. AITA?

Her reaction was warranted, but as others mentioned, his parents really need to step up.

It’s beyond time.

