She Thinks She Met The Man Of Her Dreams On Fortnite, But Her Family Isn’t Having Any Of It

Most folks experience at least some form of discomfort or conflict when dealing with parental in-laws, but very few people talk about the intricacies of sibling-in-laws.

Do you welcome them with open arms? Or are they guilty until proven innocent?

One girl took to Reddit to ask for advice on dealing with her sister and her latest boyfriend, whose meet-cute sounds a little unorthodox to say the least. Let’s get the scoop.

AITA for disagreeing with my sister about bringing her fortnite boyfriend to my and my parents house?

I (21f) got into a disagreement with my sister (27f) for being weary about her bringing her new boyfriend (38m) who she met on Fortnite and only once in person, to my house?

This already lining up to be cringe-worthy.

Some backstory: my sister recently broke up with her now ex-boyfriend (42m) about a week ago, whom she was living with, and is staying at mine and my parents house until she can move into a new house (undisclosed amount of time.) She met her “Fortnite boo” as she calls him, last week, and I immediately felt uncomfortable.

Sounds like even the most avid gamer would be.

I’m not sure if it was how close apart her meeting him and breaking up with her ex, or the fact that her new boyfriend looks like our father, or what. But anyway, she decided she wanted to bring him here. So she just told me today, she is driving to another state (6 hr drive) to pick him up and house him at our home for a week.

This keeps getting worse.

She’s going to pick him up in three days I believe, and no one decided it was a good idea to tell me. She said she contacted our mother (49f) and she said it was okay. When I called our mom, she told me “I was going to talk to you about it, but I just forgot.”

Well gee, thanks Mom.

I understand it’s not just my house. But I think if you’re going to bring a man you’ve only met once to a house with children (she has two kids, 12,m and 8,m) it’s a good idea to run it by the people who pay to live there instead of freeload off of their parents? But, Reddit, please, AITA??

Oh boy, sounds like a rightfully concerned sibling. But, do Reddit commenters agree?

Thankfully, validation was rightfully provided.

Though some tough, somewhat negative comments took precedent that reminded her of her status in the situation.

Overall, folks seem to mostly be completely appalled by the sister and her taste in men.

And offered firm, but kind, advice on how to recognize and set boundaries.

Mostly, commenters encouraged her to remove herself from the situation entirely, if possible.

This relationship sounds destined to be game over.

