She Told Her Brother He Couldn’t Use Her Suitcase For A Trip, And She Got Mad At Him When He Asked Again While She Was Trying To Sleep

AITA for yelling at my brother late at night when he came into my room to ask for my suitcase? “I (25F) live at home with my family. My younger brother (21M) is going on a trip to Japan. About a week ago, he asked if we had any big suitcases. We do. Two older family ones and one that belongs to me personally.

I bought mine myself for nearly €200, and I told him upfront I didn’t want him to take it. I’m also going on a trip soon, and he’s not known for treating things with care. Not even his own stuff. I was clear: please don’t take mine. Last night around 11:30 PM (the night before he flies), he starts packing and apparently discovers that the other suitcases are somehow unusable (I don’t know what exactly was wrong). At that point, I had already gone to bed because I had to wake up at 6 AM for work. I’m a light sleeper and have trouble falling asleep, so it takes me a while to drift off.

Just as I’m finally almost asleep, I hear someone in my room and a flashlight shining in my face. It’s my brother. I sleep with earplugs, so I couldn’t fully hear him, but I picked up something like “Can I use your suitcase?” I was shocked and angry. I had already said no days ago. I told him to leave because I needed to sleep. He stayed and kept asking. I ended up yelling and swearing at him, told him to get out, and said I’d wake him up early too (which I didn’t mean, I was just furious). My mom came upstairs too because of the noise, and I shouted for everyone to leave me alone. My dad was probably woken up as well. He has to get up at 4:30 AM for work. It took me about an hour to fall back asleep. I felt completely thrown off and frustrated. This morning, my brother texted me: “Okay sorry I came into your room after 11, but you could’ve just listened instead of yelling and being dramatic so late. You upset mom again. You could’ve just given me the suitcase and I’d have paid you for a new one, but you already had it in your head that you never share anything. I’ll drop it. But if you slam any doors or make loud noises in the morning, I’ll take your suitcase anyway after you leave. So your choice.”

I was stunned. To me, this felt manipulative and borderline threatening. He completely ignored that I had already said no, that I was asleep, and that I needed to get up early. Instead, he called me dramatic, blamed me for upsetting our mom, and said he’d take my suitcase anyway if I dared to make morning noise. I sent him a message explaining my side: that he had ignored my boundaries, that I was asleep and had to work early, that I had a right to say no. Especially for something expensive. And that how he spoke to me was not okay. I also apologized to my mom and dad this morning for yelling, but I’m still angry about the whole thing. AITA?”

