She Told Her Roommate She Didn’t Want To Drink Anymore, But Her Roommate Forced Her To Pay For Wine Anyway

Some people think forcing their friends to spend more money isn’t that big of a deal.

Maybe it isn’t a big deal to them, but to people who are on a tight budget, it is a really big deal!

Would you be upset if a friend forced you to spend money you didn’t want to spend?

This woman was celebrating her friend’s birthday in a restaurant.

She made it clear to her roommate that she didn’t want to spend any more money, but her roommate didn’t listen.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling friend to respect my decision and not force me into situations We went out on a friend’s birthday to a restaurant. On our way back, my roommate got us all drinks. I clearly told her I would not be drinking when she was making the purchase.

This woman didn’t want to spend any more on drinks.

I had already spent a lot on my friend’s birthday and had to use my credit card for the restaurant expenses. I already drank at the restaurant. She then forced me to have a few sips that night when we gathered after dinner for board games.

She was willing to pay for the wine this time, but she told her roommate to respect her decisions next time.

The next day, she sent me the bill for the wine. I sent her the amount and told her I’m happy to pay for this time, but going forward, when I say no to something, I really need you to respect that. I was very clear about not wanting to drink that night, and I don’t want to be in this situation again.

Her roommate told her she didn’t need to be mean.

The next moment, she got back to me saying I didn’t have to pay for it and that I didn’t have to be so mean to her. There have been many instances where she forced me into situations where I had to spend money I did not have. I decided to enforce boundaries this time and wanted her to respect my decision.

Now she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Maybe it is only $6 for her, but I am a first-generation student from a very poor family relying on a bank loan to study in the US. Did I overreact in this situation? Was I unnecessarily mean?

No means no.

Let’s find out the reactions of other people on Reddit.

Respecting someone’s “no” should never be optional.

