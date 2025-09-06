She Transformed Her Great Aunt’s Dusty Old Armoire Into A Work Of Art, So She Never Expected The Rest Of Her Family To Turn Around And Demand It Back

People often underestimate how personal home design can be, especially when it involves sentimental furniture.

So one woman was thrilled to be gifted an old armoire from her great aunt that she then transformed with love, paint, and $200 worth of effort.

But she didn’t expect that her finished piece would spark a full-blown family feud.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA if I refuse to return a piece of furniture a family member gave me? I received a piece of old furniture from a great aunt. It’s a dark oak armoire. She said it belonged to her brother, she didn’t need it, etc.

She did more than her due diligence when it came to the fate of the armoire.

I asked if she minded if I painted it (I know, controversial to paint antique furniture) so that it matched my living room. She said do whatever I wanted.

So after she received her aunt’s blessing, she really put some elbow grease into making it look nice.

So, I sanded. I replaced the hardware. I painted it. I even painted little flowers and butterflies all over it. I put close to two hundred dollars of work into it. I showed her the final product, and she said it was super cute, she loved it, etc.

But that’s where the positivity ended.

Then, a few days later, she called me and said “younger cousin absolutely loves it, can we give it to her and I’ll get you a gift card to buy a new one?” I said no. I put weeks of work in. I put money into it.

Suddenly her aunt begins turning against her.

She says I’m being selfish, since it was technically an heirloom. But she gave me permission to do all of the work to it. I did offer to consider painting a piece of furniture for cousin, but she wants THIS armoire. It’s causing tension in the family now. AITA?

Who knew an armoire could cause such a headache?

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

It’s almost hard to believe just how unreasonable her family is being.

This became way more than just a piece of furniture.

If they want the armoire that badly, they’ll have to make her a better offer for it.

This family gets two thumbs down from this commenter.

She never imagined her hard work would leave her painted as the villain.

