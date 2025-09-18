She Warned Her She Wasn’t A Professional, But This Woman’s Friend Insisted She Dye Her Hair Anyway. Now The Disastrous Results Are Driving A Wedge Between Them.

Getting your hair colored can feel like a magical and transformative experience.

It can help you to express yourself, be the person you want to be, and can improve your confidence too.

But hair coloring is so common now that many of us forget that it involves applying powerful chemicals direct to our delicate hair.

And that’s something that the two women in this story found out the hard way.

AITA for ruining my friend’s hair when she asked me to bleach it? My friend (20, female) and I (19, female) have been friends over four years throughout high school and now college. I dye my hair very often, and have tried probably every color of the rainbow. She always felt impressed how easily and perfectly I’d dye my own hair. One day we were talking about her hair and how she hasn’t dyed it for a while.

She has had black box-dyed hair for the past two years and wanted to go platinum blonde with blue underneath. I did let her know I would be there to “help,” not completely dye it, and that I haven’t dyed anyone else’s hair other than mine upfront. She still insisted we should do it. We bought stuff together from a nearby beauty store and then I took her to my place to dye it, since she wanted it to be a surprise to her parents. We did two rounds. After the first I let her know she shouldn’t keep it for more than recommended time but she didn’t listen to me.

Once we washed it off, we noticed some of her hair started falling off and overall it looked really damaged. I didn’t know how to just fix it on the spot, since it has never happened to me. Her hair did turn out a pretty blue color, and the blonde might be a little patchy but she said she didn’t mind it. However, she looked really upset.

She said she’d give me a gift card for the hassle (which I wasn’t expecting, so that was fine) but now she’s being all cold with me. I also apologized after she left and sent her a few products that can repair the hair. Now, she seems mad at me, and I also feel guilty since I was the one applying all the bleach & color. AITA?

When it comes to dying hair, there’s one particular color transition that it notoriously difficult – and should only be done by a trained professional.

And that’s going from black to blonde.

That’s because it’s such a drastic change that it risks really damaging the hair, and even if the hair isn’t damaged, it can be hard to get an even color – as these women found out to their detriment.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit said about this.

This person agreed that their mistake was trying the impossible.

While others encouraged her to tell her friend to go to a professional.

Meanwhile, this Redditor empathized with the woman who was clear with her friend that she wasn’t a pro, but was being blamed as such.

Sure, professional hair coloring is expensive – but when it comes to bad dye jobs, it’s clear why.

Hairdressing is an art, and the complexity of changing hair color shouldn’t be underestimated.

And it’s totally unfair that this woman is being blamed, when she made clear to her friend that she shouldn’t leave the bleach on any longer and was promptly ignored.

Sure she’s upset, but it’s not her friend’s fault.

This is why you pay for a professional.

