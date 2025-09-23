She Was Excited To Meet Her Brother’s New Girlfriend, But The Whole Event Turned To Ruin When She Inadvertently Revealed His Darkest Secret

Just because you have the same parents, doesn’t necessarily mean that two siblings will see eye to eye.

And with fourteen years between them, it’s no wonder that the woman in this story and her brother have had altogether totally different lives.

Nevertheless, she was keen to see her brother and his new girlfriend when they were in town, and enjoyed catching up with the pair.

Until inadvertently, she revealed something that her brother had been keeping close to his chest.

AITA for telling my brother’s girlfriend that he had a vasectomy when she was telling me about their plans to settle down and have a family? My brother Mark (40) won the lottery when he was 20. It was $1,000 a week for life. He was young and wanted to travel. He dropped out of school and has spent his entire adulthood basically seeing the world. He comes home to visit every few years, and we FaceTime with him when he is near a signal. He doesn’t travel first class or stay in expensive resorts so he has actually built up some nice savings. He came home with a girlfriend, Hailey (28) this year. They met when they got stuck in South America during the pandemic. She has been traveling since she graduated from university, and she works out of a laptop.

I am a 54-year-old woman, and I live in the same city where I was born. I love it here. I love being close to my parents and my grandchildren. And most of my siblings. Mark hated being the youngest of eight and always swore he would not have kids. Our parents were older when they had him and they didn’t have the energy for him, truth be told. Mark came home when he was thirty and told is all that he had had a vasectomy and that he would not be contributing to the world population.

Hailey is a pretty young thing and she is also intelligent and sweet. I can understand why anyone would fall in love with her. We were having a family BBQ to celebrate mark being in town. There were maybe thirty people in my parents’ yard and house. I was talking to Hailey about her future plans, and she said that she was ready to settle down and start a family. I asked if they were planning on adopting from one of the countries that they had travelled to or if they would try in North America, but she said they had talked about it and would be having at least one child of their own.

This may be where I messed up. I asked where Mark got his vasectomy reversed, or if they were having in vitro fertilization. I know they can harvest sperm from a testicle even after a vasectomy. She went very quiet and went over to Mark. They spoke and they left. Mark called me later that night to scream at me for ruining his life. He hadn’t told her, and he was planning on just continuing to travel and maybe adopt if they decided on it. He said I shared private medical information and that he never wanted to see me again.

I apologized over and over. I seriously had no way of knowing that he was planning a future with this girl without telling her a pretty big piece of the puzzle might be missing. I feel bad for him, but I think he should have told her. AITA?

It’s clear that this was an accident on the part of the sister, and all the result of important information being withheld from Hailey.

If you keep secrets you’re bound to get caught out eventually, and Mark has fallen foul of that.

His sister was merely curious – sure she could have been a little more tactful, but now she’s being punished for his mistake.

This person agreed that it wasn’t a secret in the first place – it was only Hailey who was out of the loop.

While others commended her mistake as potentially saving the other woman from a whole lot of heartache.

Meanwhile, this Redditor called out Mark’s untrustworthiness.

If you don’t know something is a secret, you are not bound to keep it.

Anyone would assume that he would have brought up his vasectomy while they were discussing kids – it’s not on his older sister to assume that he would be deceiving his girlfriend.

This was Mark’s mistake, and if he has ruined his relationship that is on him, not his sister.

