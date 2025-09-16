She Was Expecting Over $7000 From Her Tax Refund, But It All Went To Her Husband’s Back Child Support From A Different Relationship

When you are expecting a big tax refund, you will likely have a bunch of plans in your head as to how you want to spend it.

What would you do if after filing your taxes, you only got about $175 back when you were expecting over $7000 because most of it went to your husband’s back child support?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so now she is upset that she had to pay this when it wasn’t her back debt.

AITAH for being angry my tax refund paid off my husbands child support My husband and I filed our taxes jointly this year and for the past two years.

Wow, that is a lot of back child support.

I was completely unaware that he had $7,000 in unpaid child support. I thought he was making regular monthly payments.

Were they expecting over $7000 refund?

We were expecting a refund, but only $175 was deposited. I feel blindsided, violated, and taken advantage of.

I mean, it is good that the child support is paid off.

When I brought this up, he dismissed my feelings and told me I should be grateful the child support is now paid off because it means he can contribute more money each month. That logic doesn’t make sense to me. His child is still under 18, so he still has to make ongoing payments regardless.

These two definitely need to get on the same page financially.

I feel physically ill. He is not supportive of how I’m feeling whatsoever and is actually angry at me for how I am responding. AITAH?

On the one hand, it is completely understandable that she was not ready for this money to be spent like this. On the other, it is good to get out of the child support debt. Either way, this couple needs to get on the same page.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

This commenter thinks the husband knew about it and she should divorce him.

Here is someone who went through something similar.

This commenter says to never date someone behind on child support.

Here is another person recommending divorce.

This commenter has a very practical suggestion.

Financial fights are a leading cause of divorce.

