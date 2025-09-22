She Was The Family’s Only Translator For Years, But When Her Fluent Brother Moved In And Refused To Help, She Finally Snapped

What would you do if you were helping your family out of love but they didn’t appreciate it?

This 19-year-old has been interpreting for her family (one of the world’s most mentally exhausting jobs) since she was 11, only to realize she was actually being taken for granted all along.

She finally snapped when her ‘golden child’ brother moved in.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to translate for my parents after my brother moved back in and took over my role in the house ? I (19F) am the only one in my family who is fully fluent in English. My parents immigrated when I was a baby, and my older brother (22M) moved back to our home country when he was 10 to be raised by our grandparents. He recently moved back in with us after 12 years abroad.

For most of my life, I’ve been the one handling everything for my parents: filling out forms, translating at appointments, reading legal documents, talking to banks, scheduling anything.

I’ve done this since I was about 11. It was exhausting, but I didn’t question it because I knew they needed help.

Since my brother came back, things have changed. He speaks decent English now, not perfect, but enough to help. Except… he doesn’t. He just acts like he’s too good for it. And somehow, my parents act like he’s the golden child. They dote on him, praise him constantly, and now they only speak to me when they need something.

A week ago, they asked me to take time off work to translate at an immigration appointment for my mom. I said I couldn’t, because I had a shift I couldn’t miss, and I suggested they ask my brother instead. My mom said, “He’s not used to this stuff. It’s easier with you.” I snapped a little and said, “yeah, because I’ve been forced to do it for years.”

I told them I was tired of being treated like a tool just because I happen to speak English better, especially now that they have another adult child living here. My dad told me I was being ungrateful and that” family helps without complaining.” Since then, they’ve been cold with me. My brother said I was being “dramatic” and that it’s not his fault they trust me more.

But it’s not about trust, it’s that they’ve never even asked him. I’ve missed school, work, and social events to translate for them. He’s been here three months and hasn’t lifted a finger. Now I feel guilty. I don’t want to abandon them, but I also don’t want to keep carrying this alone just because I was born here and he wasn’t. AITA?

