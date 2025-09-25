She Was Told She Got The Role In A Movie, But Then She Was Fired Before They Even Started Filming

Acting is a really tough career to pursue. There are a lot more actors who want to be movie stars than will actually become movie stars.

Imagine auditioning for a role in a movie and being told you got the part, but then you’re fired before production even starts on the movie.

That would be really upsetting, but it’s the situation the person in this story finds themselves in.

In 2022, my role for a well done comedy movie was stolen by a successful nepo baby. In 2021-2022, I auditioned for a movie, and the casting director told me I got the role. Then, a couple months later I was fired due to “schedule changes” only to find out my role, was taken from me by a nepo baby when I saw the movie in theatres.

I don’t know, this was two years ago when I saw the movie… but… I was just sad about it, that’s all, and I recently didn’t get a role I really wanted to I’ve kindve had everything circling back and I’ve just been upset. This actress has no idea who I am, yet I have her blocked on every social media platform I can think of. 💔

To be fair, it wasn’t personal on the actress’s part. Maybe she had no idea someone else was cast for the role. That would really sting though to be told you got the role and then have it taken away from you.

