She’s Been Connecting With Men And Women At Her University To Make Friends, But Her Boyfriend Insists She Not Make Male Friends

AITA For Befriending Other People While in a Relationship? My boyfriend and I have been dating for a few months. I am moving away for university while he is staying in my hometown (he is not from my hometown).

For a week or two, I’ve been joining various group chats at my school to reach out and meet new people. I’m very excited to meet new people and potentially make new friends. He recently expressed to me that he doesn’t like that I have been following a bunch of people just because they have my school’s name in their bio, specifically guys, but I have just been following everyone, both guys and girls, and asking what their major is or what residence they’re staying in. The convo doesn’t extend beyond that. He knows I have a couple friends that are guys (some of whom he’s already iffy about bc he doesn’t like that I’m friends with guys), but doesn’t feel comfortable with me making new guy friends.

He told me that he wouldn’t befriend other girls because he wouldn’t want to disrespect me, so me potentially befriending other guys is disrespectful to him and our relationship. I feel like I should be allowed to make friends with guys and I wouldn’t stop him from making friends with girls. I understand that a part of this comes from his insecurity with being cheated on, but I don’t think I’m being unreasonable wanting to make new friends for university.

