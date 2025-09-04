She’s Being Asked To Take On Yet Another Likely Family Expense, But Despite All the Pushback, She Just Can’t Quite Get On Board

Debt is no joke.

AITA for not co-signing a mortgage agreement for my parents? I (21f) have been asked by my parents to cosign a home mortgage worth 200k with my brother (22m). For context, my dad and brother lives 3 hours away from my mom and my other siblings because of work. I live in another province for military posting reasons.

My dad and brother are currently paying rent, and they’re looking to buy a house. However, my dad has filed for bankruptcy and my brother has only been working for 3 months at his new job so he might not get approved. That’s why they need me to co-sign for my name and ID. They told me I won’t be paying anything because I wont need to put my banking information. That my brother and dad will pay it and i just have to act as a cosigner.

This is my first time doing something like this, especially taking in a big commitment such as a home that I won’t even be living in. So naturally I started researching about it. I learnt that if my brother fails to pay it off on time and what not, I am financially responsible for it. I asked my mom questions of what it would mean for me to co-sign. I’m pretty hesitant because of my dad’s past history of being in debt.

She did not take it well. She said why am i thinking negatively of things, if i really loved my Dad i wouldn’t even think in this way and just say yes. I told her it’s because i want to think of things realistically and don’t want to be in debt in case my brother can’t pay things off.

She said that my distrust in my dad is unfair. And that this is the only help i’ll be giving towards my family and I can’t even do it. (mind you, im paying for my mom and siblings’ house insurance, my mom’s phone bill, and other miscellaneous things that they need money for). Now she said she doesn’t want me to do it at all because of how i reacted. AITA?

