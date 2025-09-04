She’s Concerned Her Brother Is Dating A Gold Digger, But Saying That Out Loud Seems To Have Been A Bridge Too Far

Remember when Kanye West made silly little songs like Gold Digger instead of becoming increasingly evil and insane in front of the world?

Good times.

Anyway, good luck keeping that song out of your head as you read this story.

AITA for accusing my brothers GF of being a gold digger? My brother (30m) and his girlfriend (26) a French international college student have been dating for around 6 months, I was suspicious of her slowly over time

She’s noticing something of a pattern.

My brother isn’t exactly rich but he can live an extremely comfortable lifestyle with his previous job but he has recently found he wanted more in life and he joined the Navy, which is amazing, however, back when he was still working for his previous company he met his now current GF and they moved in with each other almost instantly because he wanted to help make life more affordable while she studied, which ok but whatever, my brother has been abused in the past by an ex wife so perhaps i am just overly protective[…]

I’m going to take a break from that run-on sentence to give everyone a chance to breathe.

All good?

Ok, let’s continue.

BUT my suspicions started when, every single time we all would go out as a family: Myself (39F), My Husband (48M), My brother (30M), his GF (26F), our mother (65F) and my daughter (5F) she would always order the most expensive meals: Ribeye steak, Surf n Turf, Lobster carbonara etc etc and when the bill came, she would just sit there and watch everyone pulling out our cards and then look at my brother sipping her drink and then he’d say he’s covering her share, and she wouldn’t even say thank you Now once or twice that’s fine, lord knows i’ve covered my husband or vice versa but it has been every. single. time!! like clockwork, bill comes, she sits back – doesn’t even pretend to get her wallet, looks at my brother and sips her drink. now the same thing happens with ANY purchases, the odd occasions we all would go out shopping, she’d get expensive brand name items and look at him to pay, doesn’t even offer or say “no it’s ok” just.. like she expects it!

Plus, she doesn’t pay bills. No telephone bills. No automobills.

I have just found out as well that she doesn’t even pay rent or utilities, it’s all on my brother and he isn’t even living there anymore during his Navy training! she approached me about asking if i could help her get her name onto his bank accounts as her visa is running out shortly and that’ll help her stay in the country on a new visa and I said no, i also told my mother and father about it, and they are disgusted with ME! that i need to stay out of my brothers life and just support his choices because “it isn’t worth damaging your relationship with him over a girl”

Then came the big moment.

like WHAT? she’s also mentioned “anything could happen” referring to having a baby! when the topic came up with myself, her and my mother on if I want a second baby even though medically i cannot, her comment sounded weird, so i asked her “are you going to purposely get pregnant?” and she just shrugged and repeated “well anything can happen” … which is then when i accused her of being a gold digger looking to trap my brother.. she got upset and left, my mother said that i was out of line and i feel like im going insane! please tell me AITA or is there actually red flags?

Let’s check in with the comments:

Some asked why not go to the brother first.

Maybe it’s an understanding?

It’s none of her business?

This is one of those instances where I find myself bristling against the comment consensus.

I do agree that calling her that to her face was an unhelpful approach. However…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.