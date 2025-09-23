She’s Getting Tired Of Her Friend Constantly Delaying And Cancelling Plans, So She’s Thinking Of Giving Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

I’ve been seeing a LOT of discourse about the perpetually late friend recently.

Is it a coincidence? An epidemic?

Have our phones finally devoured our attention so thoroughly that we’ve lost our ability to move around the world?

And if you have a friend like this, the question inevitably becomes…what are ya gonna do about it?

Here are the details.

WIBTA for not showing up because I am frustrated at my always late friend? I (24F) have a friend (23F) who is always late for everything. When we decide to get lunch or hang out somewhere, she will be at least 30 minutes if not an hour or two late. Even though we text and usually I don’t leave the house before I’m sure she has also left, I’ve been kind of annoyed at how long I have to wait. Sometimes I’m already all dressed up with my makeup done and she FaceTime’s me still in bed, just woken up.

Not that there’s no love there.

I just want to make it clear, I still love my friend, and she’s great to hang out with. I have never considered cutting her off, but this time I am frustrated enough to the point where I may do something petty. My friend has just come back from being away for around 2 months. I’ve been really excited to spend some time with her, especially playing this game that we’re both into. I have been craving to play this game with her all summer, and have made it very clear. I’ve even explicitly said “I’m so excited to play said game” multiple times, so I feel like I’d be very clear at this point that this is something that is (as silly as it sounds) important to me and something that would make me very happy.

They had a sort of double plan made.

We planned to meet up today around 11 in the morning at her house to play the game, and at 3 we would go and hang out/catch up with one of our other mutual friends. She is currently staying in her family’s house, so last night I asked her if she was sure it was okay with her parents if I could come over. She said she hadn’t asked yet, but she would ask in the morning. I was a little concerned, but at that point her family was already asleep and there was nothing we could do about it.

But inevitably, the first plan got screwed up.

When I woke up this morning, I saw that she sent me a text and photo of her doing something around 5 am. I knew she would have a hard time getting up in the morning, so I decided to give her some leeway and call her around 11 to wake her up. She didn’t end up picking up the call, so I decided to just text her to call me when she saw my message, and that I would try and call her again around 12. Around 11:40, she texts me back. She tells me that her family is cooking a huge brunch, and that she has to cancel on me.

But what’s the petty part?

At this point I’m very upset. I mean, she texts to cancel on me over 40 minutes after we were supposed to meet. And this could all have been prevented if she had just asked her family so she could have told me in advance not to come on this day. I was really looking forward to this, and she just canceled on me without even saying sorry.

Oh, HERE’S the petty part.

Honestly, I just feel really upset and am thinking of just not showing up at 3. My friend said she could still make the event at 3, but I just feel like being petty and not showing up at all. We’ll have other chances to see each other again, but I’m wondering if I will regret doing this later. So, WIBTA for just not showing up, or is it a valid reaction for my friend always being late?

Check out what the comments had to say:

She needs to learn.

Maybe there’s a more civil way to do this.

Though some said “why not, go for it.”

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m probably late for something.

Ha.

