She’s Spending $10+ On Bones For Her Dog, But He’s Absolutely Destroying Them Within An Hour

by Ben Auxier

These days, it would certainly be no shock to spend 10 bucks on a meal for yourself – even if cooking at home.

But a snack for a dog?

Things are getting out of hand.

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @nicolewhatareyoudoinhere:

“I can’t afford my dog’s lifestyle anymore. I gave my dog a bone at 6:45. That bone is near completion. This is the size of the bone I gave my dog 30 minutes ago.”

“For reference, here is it in comparison to some AirPods. I do wanna state that I used to buy him the version that’s half the size, but he would blow through it within 20 minutes to be done. So I upgraded to this one. That bone cost $10, 10.99, actually. And it used to last him all weekend, but now.”

“Okay, see, this is what he’s done. Within 30 minutes, he’s getting the inside everything. And you might think, well, Big Dog needs big bone, right?”

“This ************ is 13 pounds. What do you mean? What do you mean?”

“Just. Erg.”

@nicolerosevibes

Who else is running into this issue? @Earth Animal im gonna need you to figure this out bc I cannot give Edgar a larger bone! #dog

♬ original sound – Nicole Rose

That was NOT what I pictured.

My one year old cats could take this guy.

Here’s a clever tip:

He’s small, but he got attitude.

On the one hand, that’s a lot of bones to buy.

On the other, he’s a very good boy.

