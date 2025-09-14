Single Mom Did Her Time In Prison, But Now She’s Finding It Impossible To Get A Job

Imagine messing up big time. We’re talking committing a felony and going to prison.

I’m a convicted felon & apparently can’t work anywhere I caught a federal drug charge in 2021 it went through fully in 2022. I’m a 24 single mom looking to be a productive member of society but because of this charge no one wants to hire me.

I paid my debt to society & have nothing else on my record but this one thing continues to break me down. I feel helpless & like a failure. What do they expect me to do go back & sell to make a damn living. (I wouldn’t but I’m tired).

Every job I apply for calls me back but once they mention a background check I’m honest & the conversation is over. It’s not like I can lie about it. Whatever’s in the dark always comes to light.

