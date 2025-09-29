Smart Shopper Waited Until 11PM The Night Before Thanksgiving To Avoid The Holiday Crowds, So She Breezed Through The Store Without A Care In The World

When customers wait until the last minute to shop for holiday essentials, it usually doesn’t end well for poor retail workers.

However, this Tales From Retail story proved that goodwill around the holidays is still possible when one woman breezed through and bought everything she needed for her Thanksgiving dinner the night before.

It left one employee wondering why all customers couldn’t be this pleasant.

Read on for the full story!

She came to the grocery store half an hour before closing night before Thanksgiving for some essential Thanksgiving things. Like a roasting pan. Garlic. Green beans. Stuffing. The list goes a bit more, but you get the gist. I’m actually a little amazed that she’s doing this, as it’s literally the last minute.

So the employee came out and asked what her thought process was.

So I ask, “Why now? Most people like to get their shopping done early.” She laughs a little. “Because there is no crowd.”

The employee confirmed this.

Which was true. It was nearly eleven at night. There were maybe three other people shopping. My crew had been messing around for the past hour, as there was nothing to do.

It turns out, this is her usual tradition.

She went on to explain that she does this each of the two days before, and between the two days she usually gets everything she needs.

Then she says something incredible quotable.

And if she doesn’t? “Well, tough hooey. I make some other dish, and we have that for dinner.” I gotta salute this woman’s “don’t give a crap” attitude and her will to live dangerously.

See, being nice to retail workers isn’t that hard, is it?

This was the rare Tales From Retail story where everyone got what they wanted and everyone managed to keep their cool.

And this lady’s attitude taught everyone a valuable lesson: Life’s no fun if you don’t live on the edge every once in a while!

