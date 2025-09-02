Some People Are Very Dramatic And Think Everything Is A Big Deal, And This Ring Camera Footage Is A Perfect Example

Good neighbors are a real blessing, and bad ones can be a curse.

When the man in this video moved into an apartment, he quickly found out his neighbor was one of the bad ones when she tried to accuse him of taking her bags.

Luckily, he had a Ring camera to record the whole event.

It starts out innocent enough with him coming around the corner of the hallway saying, “Yeah, sorry, my housekeeper put them in here.”

So, it sounds like just a mixup.

The neighbor then replies, saying, “I cannot believe I’ve lived here for 20 years, this has never happened to me. Never. I’m like beside myself.”

Ok, she’s being a little dramatic here.

The man tries to keep the peace, letting her into his apartment to see the bags that his housekeeper brought in. “These are them? I thought these were my housekeepers.”

She replies, “Oh, thank God.” But then she gives off a very elitist vibe when she says, “My T Anthony bag is a housekeeper bag?!”

Wow, lady, it’s just a bag.

And I’m sure this apartment owner doesn’t know anything about expensive handbags.

The lady then starts to leave, but makes a little more conversation about how great of a neighbor she is, saying, “We don’t live here all the time, so we’re like the nicest neighbors you could ever have because we never complain about anything because we are never here.”

Well, I would be glad if she weren’t around.

The lady then asks what happened and how the bags got in his apartment and he explains that his bags and hers were brought up by the doorman, and his housekeeper just brought them all inside because they were by his door.

She replies, “Ok, so just so you know, I will never do that to you. If I see foreign bags…”

He quickly cuts her off and says, “Well, no one did anything to you. I think it was a mistake.”

She keeps droning on about how upset she is until he closes his door.

Wow, this lady just wants to be the victim here. It was a simple mistake!

The video is nearly two minutes long, but it is worth watching the whole thing to see how annoying she sounds.

Check it out here:

@brokebackcontessa This one time my neighbor in LA accused me of stealing her things and my ring camera caught the entire thing ♬ original sound – Brokeback Contessa

The people in the comments really don’t like this lady.

This person loved how the apartment owner wouldn’t take her bad attitude.

Here is someone who wants to know why she left such valuable bags at the door.

He really wasn’t having it.



With neighbors like this, I might move out.

I mean, yikes.

