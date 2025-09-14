A teen shares a room with her two stepsisters, and it’s getting a little cramped.

The older one wants more space, so she asks the 15-year-old to move her stuff to her mom’s house.

But, carrying everything on the bus isn’t exactly a convenient solution.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for not carrying my stuff back and forth so my stepsisters can have more room in the room that is supposed to be all of ours? At my dad’s place I share a bedroom with both of my stepsisters. One is 15 like me. The other is 11. We have the room sort of divided in thirds, but the younger one gets her stuff everywhere anyway. The older one wants more room because its crowded and wants me to take most of my stuff to my mom’s house because there is more room there and I’m there more.

Logistically sound.

I don’t want to because it means I would have to somehow carry this stuff with me when I come to stay with my dad. Most of the stuff she wants gone is athletic stuff that I only use when with my dad. Also it would be hard to carry this stuff with me on the bus.

Okay, fair.

Also I don’t always know ahead of time what me and my dad want to go and do because we just like to make plans up as we go and this would ruin that. All of this stuff btw does not take up more than my fair share of the room. AITA?

So, is it unreasonable to want to keep her stuff where she uses it, or is she just being selfish? Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person says NTA, but Dad should get involved.

This person agrees…go to Dad.

And this person sums it all up…the space just needs to be bigger, plain and simple.

Looks like the only thing more crowded than the room is this drama.

They need to figure this out another way.

