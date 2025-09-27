Store Was Temporarily Only Able To Accept Cash Payments, But A Lot Of Customers Failed To Read The Signs

If you went to a store where they weren’t able to accept credit or debit cards as a form of payment, would you have enough cash with you to pay for your purchase, or would you have to go to another store?

In today’s story, many customers don’t seem to bring cash with them when they go shopping, because they were completely caught off guard when a store was temporarily only able to accept cash payments.

But there was a bright spot in the day.

Let’s read all about it.

When paying by card doesn’t work and yet you get positively surprised A couple of days ago, the system for paying by card failed. It failed completely. We couldn’t accept any form of payment except for cash. We put signs in front and inside the store, apologising for the situation.

Not all the customers read the signs.

Still, some people failed to read the posters and looked at poor me sitting at the register like a deer in headlights. I’ve only been at retail for little over a months, sitting at the register for even less time. It was overwhelming to say the least. But this story isn’t about people complaining about having no cash on hand.

But some customers did have cash.

It’s about the couple who paid in cash and then helped out another woman. She came next in line, didn’t read the posters and was in absolute shock when I told her she couldn’t pay by card. So the couple looked at her and asked: “how much is it?”

What a kind gesture!

It was around 25€, maybe less. So the couple paid for her. They exchanged contact details afterwards, so she can paypal them the money back.

I was surprised. I’ve read of similar stories like “pay for the next one in line, too” but I never thought I’d experience it myself, too. No less in a situation where everyone was already frustrated about the situation

Wow. That gives me faith in humanity.

Even though she didn’t read the signs, another couple wanted to help her out, not just let her figure it out and suffer the consequences of not reading. What a nice couple!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a story about a “cash only” sign at a cafe.

Meanwhile, some people only have cash.

This is even crazier!

What a kind gesture!

There needs to be a class in high school where students learn to read signs in stores.

