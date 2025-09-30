Stubborn Customer Kept Asking For His Package, But He Was Told It Wasn’t At The Store Yet

No one has patience anymore. Everyone is used to having things almost instantly, even deliveries.

So this story doesn’t come exactly as a surprise, but it’s still baffling to witness.

Let’s see how a retail worker handled it.

I just redirected my package to your store is it there yet? I had a customer call up my store looking for a package. Here is the conversation I had: Customer: “I had a package redirected to your store and wanted to see if it was there.” Me: “Of course. What is your last name?” Customer: “It’s [last name]” Me: “One minute while I look.” Puts phone down and goes through packages and comes back empty-handed. “I’m not seeing anything with that name. Could I get your tracking number please?” Customer: “It’s [number]” Me: seeing that he had redirected the package today and that it’s not here yet. “It’s not here yet. It shows that you asked to have it redirected to this store today. It takes two business days for the request to be processed.”

“Unfortunately, it’s not giving me an estimated delivery date so I can’t tell you when to expect it.”

That should have been clear enough, but no…

Customer: “The lady on the phone said it would be there Monday (it’s currently Saturday). Can I get it today?” Me: “Unfortunately not. It’s not here and since it’s not giving a delivery date, I can’t even guess when it’ll arrive.” Customer: “So what can I do to get it today?” Me: “Nothing. There is no possible way that I know of to get it today.” “I can give you a 1-800 number to call, along with which option gets you a person. They may be able to help you, but they’re closed now, so you’d have to call them Monday.” Customer: “Where is my package?”

Me: “probably on a truck in the city somewhere”

It still wasn’t good enough.

Customer: “So how do I get it today?” Me: “As far as I know, you don’t. If you enter the tracking number into the website, you’ll be able to see when it arrives.” Customer: long pause “So it’ll be there Monday?” Me: “I don’t know. It’s not showing a delivery date so I can’t tell you when it’ll arrive”. Customer: “Okay. I’ll call back Monday” Me: “Alright. Anything else I can help you with today?” Customer: another long pause “No. That’s everything”. Me: “Alright. Have a good day”, hangs up before he can think to ask if they can get the package today for a third time. I swear, people forget that things don’t happen immediately in real life.

I just clicked the order button. Can I come pick up my item?

