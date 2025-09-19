Student Needs To Pay Her Tuition So She Doesn’t Lose Her Spot In School, But Her Mom Spent The Money On Something Else

Parents need to provide for their kids and pay for the things they need until they are old enough to provide for themselves.

Imagine counting on your mom to pay your school tuition, but then she doesn’t have the money. Would you tell your dad, or would you lose your spot at school?

In today’s story, one young woman doesn’t want to tell her dad, but she thinks she might not have a choice.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA if I expose my mom’s money problems to my dad after she spent my tuition? I (20F) have always supported my mom (43F), even financially, and I usually try to understand her side. My dad (44M) works overseas and sends money twice a month for groceries, bills, and school. He usually sends it to my mom, who then distributes it. Earlier this month, my dad came home after working abroad for six months. He had all our expenses mapped out, including my tuition since I’m an incoming second-year aeronautical engineering student (which is really expensive where I live). He gave my mom around $1,000 for my enrollment fee (and that is like 60% of the whole tuition fee).

But she was keeping a secret from her dad.

What my dad didn’t know was that I still had a $350 balance from my previous semester. My mom used part of the $1,000 for that balance, and I agreed not to tell my dad because I trusted she’d figure out a way to cover the rest. Fast forward to last week: I finished my documents, reserved my enrollment, and was waiting for the tuition payment.

Her mom lied.

That’s when I found out my mom had already used the remaining money for reasons she won’t explain. She’s been trying to recoup it, but nothing has come through. Prior to that, she told me she’ll never touch my enrollment money since it’ll be hard to recover.

She desperately needs to pay her tuition.

Today is the last day of late enrollment. If my tuition isn’t paid by 6 PM, I lose my slot. I’ve already missed two weeks of classes (including major and lab subjects) and I completely broke down. I told my mom I’m tired of always having to compromise because she borrows or misuses money. I told her if this continues, I’ll have no choice but to tell my dad everything: not just about my tuition, but also about her gambling and borrowing habits I’ve helped cover up for years.

She doesn’t want her parents to fight.

The problem is, if I tell him, my parents will have a huge fight and he’ll never trust her with money again. But I’m exhausted, and now my education is on the line. AITA if I finally tell my dad the truth?

She needs to tell her dad. She shouldn’t have hidden this situation from her dad in the first place. He shouldn’t trust his wife with money. She can’t be trusted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she needs to tell her dad.

She needs to stop enabling her mom.

She should not sacrifice her spot to lie for her mom.

Everyone thinks she needs to tell her dad.

Her mom’s lying and manipulation needs to stop.

