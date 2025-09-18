Student Submitted Her College Schedule To Her Father’s Work For A $1500 Benefit, But Her Father Gave That Money To Her Sister For Her Wedding Instead

Some companies offer very generous benefits to help keep their employees happy.

What would you do if one of those benefits that your father had was a $1500 college reimbursement for his children, but when he got that money for you going to school, he gave it to your sister for her wedding?

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, so now she is very upset that the money she earned by going to school is going to her sister.

AITAH for getting upset that my dad spent my college money on my sister’s wedding? Hi all, I (22F) recently had my birthday lunch with my dad.

This is a pretty great perk!

During it, I asked him about his company’s college credit program. If he submits proof of my class schedule, his company will give him $1,500 per semester for my college. When I brought it up, he shifted the conversation to my sister’s (23F) upcoming wedding, saying how expensive it’s been (~$12k) and that he’ll “see what he can do” regarding my college money.

Weddings are important (though $12k is a lot of money!)

For my birthday, he gave me $300. Today, I noticed he sent me another $300. I asked my mom if I should be expecting the full $1,500, or is he now treating the $600 ($300 birthday + $300 extra) as part of that amount, meaning I’d only get $900 more (instead of $1,200 (not including birthday money)?

Something weird is definitely going on here.

My mom brushed it off like it’s not a big deal. For context, there’s a lot of favoritism in my family. My sister is clearly the favorite and gets more support from both parents.

Did her parents actually submit her college schedule to the company, then take the money and give it to her sister?

Even she apologized to me for my dad spending my college credit money on her wedding. I don’t have any hard feelings towards her, just my dad and mom. Also note that the $1,500 is not his own money. His company basically gives him extra money because he has kids in college.

Wow, the parents are really out of line here.

AITAH for getting upset and expecting my dad to still pay me the full $1,500?

I’ve never heard of a college benefit like this, but if it works the way she is describing, then the parents are really out of line.

Maybe the people in the comments will have some insights, let’s take a look.

I agree with this commenter.

This commenter says to stop giving him the proof of enrollment.

I wouldn’t put his job at risk for this, but I would be upset.

The dad is really out of line.

This might be a bit extreme.

It might not be stealing, but it is pretty darn close.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.