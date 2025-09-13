September 13, 2025 at 8:48 am

Subway Employee Showed People How The Steak Is Made At Restaurants, And It Looks Unlike Any Steak You’ve Ever Seen

by Matthew Gilligan

meat a subway store

TikTok/@howfoodismade

Getting a behind-the-scenes look at how things are made isn’t always a good thing…

And I have a feeling some of you will feel that way about this viral video.

It comes to us from a TikTokker who gave folks an inside look at how the steak is made at Subway restaurants.

meat for a sandwich

TikTok/@howfoodismade

A voiceover on the video tells viewers, “This is how steak is made at Subway.”

And let’s just say it’s not too pretty…

The brown substance kind of looks like sludge…and it kind of doesn’t even look whole…

meat in a container

TikTok/@howfoodismade

The worker then weighed out the meat to make sure it came in at 2.5 ounces, which is the preferred amount for the steak sandwiches at Subway.

A text overlay on the video reads, “All done fresh is the only way we do it here.”

Whatever you say…

meat in plastic containers

TikTok/@howfoodismade

Take a look at the video.

@howfoodismade

#food #fyp

♬ Bbl Drizzy – TokenAngel

This is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 4.11.40 PM Subway Employee Showed People How The Steak Is Made At Restaurants, And It Looks Unlike Any Steak Youve Ever Seen

Another individual wasn’t deterred.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 4.11.52 PM Subway Employee Showed People How The Steak Is Made At Restaurants, And It Looks Unlike Any Steak Youve Ever Seen

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 4.12.04 PM Subway Employee Showed People How The Steak Is Made At Restaurants, And It Looks Unlike Any Steak Youve Ever Seen

That’s not very appetizing…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter