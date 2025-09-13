Subway Employee Showed People How The Steak Is Made At Restaurants, And It Looks Unlike Any Steak You’ve Ever Seen

Getting a behind-the-scenes look at how things are made isn’t always a good thing…

And I have a feeling some of you will feel that way about this viral video.

It comes to us from a TikTokker who gave folks an inside look at how the steak is made at Subway restaurants.

A voiceover on the video tells viewers, “This is how steak is made at Subway.”

And let’s just say it’s not too pretty…

The brown substance kind of looks like sludge…and it kind of doesn’t even look whole…

The worker then weighed out the meat to make sure it came in at 2.5 ounces, which is the preferred amount for the steak sandwiches at Subway.

A text overlay on the video reads, “All done fresh is the only way we do it here.”

Whatever you say…

Take a look at the video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual wasn’t deterred.

And this viewer spoke up.

That’s not very appetizing…

