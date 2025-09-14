Supervisor Is Upset That Someone Took His Clothes Out Of The Dryer When They Were Still Wet, So He Buys Some Candy Bars And Gets Revenge

When you’re using a shared laundry room, it’s common courtesy to take your laundry out when it’s done instead of leaving it unattended. It’s also common courtesy not to take someone else’s laundry out of the machine if the machine is still going.

In today’s story, one supervisor is really upset when he sees that someone took his wet clothes out of the dryer. He doesn’t say a word, but he gets some pretty epic revenge.

Read on to find out what happened.

Sweet, sweet, chocolaty revenge. I work in remote mining, which attracts many strange and interesting characters and surprisingly, I am the only normal one among them. One construction site I worked on last year was coming to the end which meant a lot of the temporary facilities were being pulled out to be installed at a new site, resulting in a lack of cloths washing and drying facilities. You work 12 hour days, 7 days a week for three weeks straight and in a perfect world, you put the clothes in the washing machine after work, have dinner, transfer the finished clothes into the drier, then have a couple of beers before removing the dry clothes before heading off for some sleep.

This isn’t a perfect system.

The only problem is that the washing part takes about 25 minutes, and the drying part takes 90 resulting in a backlog of wet cloths waiting for some Westinghouse warmth. This system is compounded by some users having a few too many beers and forgetting to remove their dry cloths or just going to bed, so the unofficial protocol is to transfer dried clothing to the bench to free up the machine for your own cloths. But sometimes people get impatient, and transfer almost but not quite dry cloths to the bench. This is annoying, but it is what it is.

This happened to the supervisor.

One evening before flyout day (when washing facilities are in higher demand) I’m chillin in the laundry with only a handful of minutes left on my drier when one of the supervisors walks in. He’s a jerk with anger issues who I only know by reputation, but he is about to be the hero of this story. Supervisor Richard opens the drier his cloths are in and looks confused. Those aren’t his clothes. His clothes are in a wet pile on the bench – some entitled jerk had removed his *still dripping wet* cloths to put their own in.

The supervisor is going to get revenge.

He was angry. He was very angry. Surprisingly, he just walked out. A few minutes later I’m clearing my cloths out of my now-finished drier when he storms back in, striding straight up to the drier containing the clothes that are not his.

This is a clever and messy idea!

He tears open two mars bars he’d just bought from the camp shop, breaks them both in half, tosses them into the drier, closes the door and sets the timer for 90 minutes on high heat. I gesture to him my now empty drier, gather my things and leave as he starts gathering up his clothes. I did quietly ask around when I flew back in but nobody had heard of it, but that’s not a surprise with a workplace of a couple of thousand people, many of which were finishing up every week. Lesson of the story: There’s always a bigger jerk.

I love how the supervisor silently got revenge without even saying a word. He knew what to do and executed the plan. Hopefully the person who switched the laundry learned his lesson.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It would be really gross!

This person shares a story about melted crayons.

This person makes a good point!

It really is great imagery!

It had to be so amusing watching this play out!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.