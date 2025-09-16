Take A Ride Through The Wednesday’s Themed Wendy’s Drive-Thru

Wendy’s is one of the most popular fast food chains, and Wednesday is a very popular television show based on the Addams Family.

For its premiere of the second season, the two teamed up and, at select locations, made a “Wednesday’s” drive-through that was themed to be like the show.

This TikToker waited in line with her kids to see it and shared it with the world. Her video is of her pulling into the “Wednesday’s” drive-through, and she says, “It’s now been three hours and 30 minutes since the line started moving, and we are just about to get to turn into Wednesday’s.”

Even from the street view you can see that they did a great job decorating the store for the Wednesday’s theme. Once she is in the parking lot, she talks to the first employee, who is very much in character as a Wednesday Addams-type person. She says, “I hear you are here for a bag of pure pain. The meal of misfortune comes with ten rest in peace chicken nuggets, cursed and crispy fries, and a ravin blood sundae. You will also receive two out of four mystery sauces of dread.”

After she makes her order, she gets to drive through the haunted drive-through. When they get to the end, she says, “Our meal of misfortune is going to come out of the morgue.”

The food comes out of what looks to be a morgue refrigerator, how cool! She explains what she is getting, “So this is the Wednesday Frosty’s, they come with a little extra blood. Raven’s Blood Frosty’s. Here are our very unhappy meals.”

The video ends with her showing all the food, and she says, “The Frosty also comes with its very own spoon of gloom.”

She shows the purple collectable spoon.

