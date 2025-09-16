Target Accused This Young Couple Of Trying To Steal Strollers When They Just Wanted To Try Them Out

Shopping has changed a lot over the years, and not always for the better.

This pregnant mom wanted to test out a few strollers before picking which one to purchase, but the Target team members weren’t being helpful.

She starts her video in Target, saying, “So, I’m currently at Target and I’m being treated like a criminal. And I’m just a mother who is pregnant because basically I wanted to test any of these car seats.”

That is awful. She then goes on to tell the full story of exactly what happened. “So, essentially, my husband and I went to a Target to test out strollers.”

Ok, that’s normal and a good idea.

She goes on, “So, I press the little help button, a manager comes, and he is so rude. And we were like, Hey, we were at a Target yesterday and they were able to help us by cutting the zip ties so we could interact with the strollers and test a couple of the features.”

The manager replied, “No, we don’t do that here.”

Wow, do they think people will buy expensive strollers without trying them out a little?

The issue continues, and actually gets worse. “Then, they send an asset manager over and she’s like, ‘hey, we got word that you’re trying to steal these strollers.’ And my husband is like my 7-month pregnant is just going to run out of here with a stroller? No, we are not stealing stroller, we are just looking at them.”

This seems very reasonable. I don’t see why the Target employees are being

After chatting back and forth, the Target employee says, “You can’t interact with them or even touch them or we’re going to have you escorted off the premises like common criminals.”

Wow, these employees really did not want to help this young couple.

I don’t get why they were so upset, it is literally their job to assist.

Watch the full video below to see what you think.

The people in the comments were upset on her behalf.

This person says she misses real baby stores. Me too!

Those strollers really are expensive.

This commenter suggested some other stores.

If you don’t want to help customers, don’t work at Target!

