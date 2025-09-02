September 2, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Target is No Longer Price-Matching Their Competitors, And It’s Got Some People Pretty Upset

by Ben Auxier

Liz Beth leaving a Target

TikTok/forlizsakes

I’ve actually never once in my life actually tried to take up a company on a price-match gaurantee.

Mostly because if I find it cheaper somewhere else, I’ll just buy it from that other place.

But for some, this is a vital part of shopping, like with TikTok user @forlizsakes:

Liz Beth leaving a Target

TikTok/forlizsakes

“I am just leaving Target, as you can see. And today. Starting today, they’re no longer price checking.”

Liz Beth leaving a Target

TikTok/forlizsakes

“Price checking? Price matching Walmart and Amazon. I’m flabbergasted.”

Liz Beth leaving a Target

TikTok/forlizsakes

“Oh, my god.”

@forlizsakes

Just found out Target stopped price matching Walmart and Amazon starting TODAY. July 28. I’m flabbergasted. Betrayed. Emotionally unwell. What’s a mama supposed to do without those savings?!

♬ Refreshing and light indie pop(1552207) – Cheng Lee

Some took my approach.

Screenshot 1 8447e4 Target is No Longer Price Matching Their Competitors, And Its Got Some People Pretty Upset

Others remembered that whole “no ethical consumption,” thing.

Screenshot 2 0065b4 Target is No Longer Price Matching Their Competitors, And Its Got Some People Pretty Upset

But many were shocked.

Screenshot 3 2801cf Target is No Longer Price Matching Their Competitors, And Its Got Some People Pretty Upset

And she had a sense of humor for her misspeaking.

Screenshot 4 904446 Target is No Longer Price Matching Their Competitors, And Its Got Some People Pretty Upset

Good luck with your shopping, y’all.

It’s rough out there.

