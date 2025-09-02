Target is No Longer Price-Matching Their Competitors, And It’s Got Some People Pretty Upset
by Ben Auxier
I’ve actually never once in my life actually tried to take up a company on a price-match gaurantee.
Mostly because if I find it cheaper somewhere else, I’ll just buy it from that other place.
But for some, this is a vital part of shopping, like with TikTok user @forlizsakes:
“I am just leaving Target, as you can see. And today. Starting today, they’re no longer price checking.”
“Price checking? Price matching Walmart and Amazon. I’m flabbergasted.”
“Oh, my god.”
Just found out Target stopped price matching Walmart and Amazon starting TODAY. July 28. I’m flabbergasted. Betrayed. Emotionally unwell. What’s a mama supposed to do without those savings?!
Some took my approach.
Others remembered that whole “no ethical consumption,” thing.
But many were shocked.
And she had a sense of humor for her misspeaking.
Good luck with your shopping, y’all.
It’s rough out there.
