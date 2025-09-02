Target is No Longer Price-Matching Their Competitors, And It’s Got Some People Pretty Upset

I’ve actually never once in my life actually tried to take up a company on a price-match gaurantee.

Mostly because if I find it cheaper somewhere else, I’ll just buy it from that other place.

But for some, this is a vital part of shopping, like with TikTok user @forlizsakes:

“I am just leaving Target, as you can see. And today. Starting today, they’re no longer price checking.”

“Price checking? Price matching Walmart and Amazon. I’m flabbergasted.”

“Oh, my god.”

@forlizsakes Just found out Target stopped price matching Walmart and Amazon starting TODAY. July 28. I’m flabbergasted. Betrayed. Emotionally unwell. What’s a mama supposed to do without those savings?! ♬ Refreshing and light indie pop(1552207) – Cheng Lee

Some took my approach.

Others remembered that whole “no ethical consumption,” thing.

But many were shocked.

And she had a sense of humor for her misspeaking.

Good luck with your shopping, y’all.

It’s rough out there.

