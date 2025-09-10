Teen Girl Sees Texts Between Her Dad And Stepmom That She Wasn’t Supposed To See, And Now She Doesn’t Think She Can Ever Forgive Them

Imagine accidentally seeing a text that wasn’t meant for your eyes.

If you found the text personally offensive, would you try to forget what you saw, or would you be honest about seeing it AND about how it made you feel?

In today’s story, one teenage girl accidentally sees an exchange of texts between her dad and her stepmom.

She knows it was wrong to snoop on her dad’s phone, but that doesn’t change how she feels about what her dad said about her.

She’s not sure she can ever forgive him.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for holding a text (I read by snooping) against my dad and stepmom for 6 years now? When I was 13, I was using my dad’s phone and I was dumb and very clearly wrong when I opened a text that popped up from my stepmom. She was a few months pregnant at the time. A few texts up I saw that my dad had sent a text saying: “Alice (my mom) is being a witch again. I’m so glad I get to have a baby with someone I actually love.” To which my stepmom replied: “And I can’t wait to have a kid without her awful genes mixed in.” Which my dad found very funny based on his response.

The reason I remember these texts so clearly is because I sent a copy of them to my mom. I knew my dad and mom hated each other. But I felt extremely insulted and betrayed by the texts because they directly involved me. I refused to stay at my dad’s house ever since and when my dad took my mom to court, I told the judge that I can’t live with him anymore.

My dad and stepmom spent a very long time apologizing. He does seem genuinely sorry because he has cried in front of me. But I can’t really bring myself to forgive him. I also know I shouldn’t have snooped. But I can’t unsee those texts. AITA?

