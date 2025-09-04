Teen Wants To Call Her Stepmom “Mom,” But When She Asks Her Real Mom If That Would Be Okay, She Doesn’t Like The Idea

If you were divorced and your husband remarried, would you be okay with your kids calling their stepmom “mom,” or would this hurt your feelings?

In today’s story, one woman is faced with this situation, and she is honest about how she feels about it. Now, her mother-in-law thinks she should’ve lied.

Is honesty always the best policy?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my kids I’m not ok with calling their stepmom “mom”? 2 years ago my husband left me for my best friend after 20 years of marriage and they got married. As much as I loved my husband his affair wasn’t a surprise, my MIL told me on our wedding day that men like him don’t stay loyal to women like me. She was right. What hurt the most was the betrayal from my best friend. I loved this woman and considered her a sister.

She doesn’t communicate with her ex at all.

Since then I have gone NC from both of them. Any communication regarding the kids goes through a 3rd party. If they are at an event I don’t go there. My kids know this and have respected this boundary, they know not to mention them to me. And we celebrate birthdays separately.

One of her kids asked a question.

The kids are now 16f, 17m, 17f, 18f, and 21m. Recently when we were all at our house, 16f asked me if I was ok with her calling her stepmom “mom”, she said since she will have a half-sibling soon this will make the half-sibling not confused and part of the family. I told her that no, I am not ok with that woman being called “mom”, but she could call her that if she wanted to. Just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean she doesn’t have to do it. I won’t be mad at her if she calls her “mom”. The other kids started getting mad at her but I shut them down.

She thinks it’s best to be honest.

My MIL called me screaming saying I’m alienating the stepmom and I should have told 16f that I’m ok with it. I have an honest policy with my kids, I am always open and honest with them. Just because I do not personally like something they do, doesn’t mean I don’t let them do it. For example, 17m has a lot of piercings I personally do not like, but that doesn’t mean I forbid him from having them.

Being honest about how you feel about something is different than saying everyone has to feel the same way about it. She didn’t do anything wrong. Her daughter asked a question, and she answered honestly.

