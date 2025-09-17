Teenage Girl Pays For Her School Lunch And Her Brother’s, But Her Stepsiblings Are Upset Because They Have To Eat The Free Lunches

Imagine going to high school and there are two separate lunches. One lunch is for kids who paid for lunch. The other lunch is for kids who didn’t pay for lunch, and these lunches are significantly worse than the other lunches.

The kids in this story go to a school with a lunch setup like that, and now there’s a lot of family conflict over buying the school lunches.

AITA for paying for my little brother to eat the better school lunch but not my stepsiblings? I (17f) have a little brother (almost 15m) and I have two stepsiblings (15m and 13f). Mom married their dad two years ago and they’ve had bad finances since. One of the things that changed was how we could eat and what we could afford to eat. The high school me, my brother and stepbrother goes to has two separate lunch menu’s. One is for the free school lunches program and the other is for those who have money in their lunch accounts. I started earning money to pay into mine because the free lunch menu is gross and when my brother started high school last August I paid into his account even though my mom though he was getting the free lunches like my stepsiblings. But I wanted him to have the better lunches.

My mom and her husband didn’t find this out until July when my stepbrother and stepsister complained about the two of us getting the paid lunches. My stepbrother told my stepsister and she was upset because she’s also on her middle school’s free lunch program and doesn’t like that she can’t get the better menu options. My stepbrother said he was stuck with lame crap all year and we got burritos and rice bowls and all kinds of better stuff.

Mom asked me how my brother was getting the paid lunches when he didn’t have a job and I lied and said I didn’t know. She said the only way that would be happening is if I was paying because she certainly couldn’t afford that. She asked me how I could justify only buying for him. And I told her he’s my little brother and I’ll always look out for him. She said what about my other brother and my sister.

I told her I don’t have another brother or a sister. She said I do. And I said I have a stepbrother and a stepsister and if she got divorced tomorrow they would no longer be my stepbrother and stepsister and I said it’s not my job to look out for them.

My mom’s husband wanted to know why I couldn’t have told them so they could make sure his kids got the better lunches. And I told him they would have stopped me because they don’t have the money. Then he said it was bad enough I was getting them but at least that was me paying for myself. He said if I pay for one I should pay for all. And I told him that doesn’t work when I’m paying for my sibling not just anyone.

He tried to argue all three are too but I told him the same thing and I used the real sibling argument. With school starting back soon mom told me I better pay for all three if I don’t want to turn into an awful person who divides our family. She said or I could stop paying for them all and just accept the free lunches. AITA?

It’s her money. She can spend it how she wants. Really, the school is the problem for having two separate lunch options.

This person points out who is responsible for feeding the kids.

The step siblings were not her choice, and they’re not her obligation.

