September 11, 2025 at 6:55 am

Ten Brothers And Sisters Surprised Their Parents On Their 45th Wedding Anniversary

by Matthew Gilligan

family in a restaurant

TikTok/@keira__reed

Get your tissues out, friends!

Because we have a sweet video to show you that went viral on TikTok in a big way.

A woman named Keira posted the video and showed viewers how she and her NINE siblings surprised their parents on their 45th wedding anniversary.

married couple at a restaurant

TikTok/@keira__reed

The text overlay on the video reads, “Surprising our parents for their 45th wedding anniversary.”

Keira filmed her parents at a table at a restaurant and suddenly, a young man walked up and surprised them…

And they just kept on coming!

The caption to the video reads, “All 10 kids in one place-surprise of a lifetime! 5 local + 5 out of state.”

family in a restaurant

TikTok/@keira__reed

Keira’s parents were obviously shocked and overjoyed when all their other children kept filing into the restaurant to surprise them.

Is this sweet, or what?!?!

family members hugging each other

TikTok/@keira__reed

Check out the video.

@keira__reed

all 10 kids in one place — surprise of a lifetime! 5 local + 5 out of state. #45thanniversary #surprise #family #10kids #momanddad

♬ Stuff We Did (from ‘Up’) – Piano Version – your movie soundtrack

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 7.21.18 PM Ten Brothers And Sisters Surprised Their Parents On Their 45th Wedding Anniversary

Another individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 7.21.27 PM Ten Brothers And Sisters Surprised Their Parents On Their 45th Wedding Anniversary

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 7.22.01 PM Ten Brothers And Sisters Surprised Their Parents On Their 45th Wedding Anniversary

This is the kind of wholesome story you need in your life today!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter