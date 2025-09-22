Tenant Is Turning Their NYC Apartment Into The Titanic, And The Internet is Fascinated

If you were one of the many unfortunate souls slowly losing hope of rescue as your drowned in the freezing Atlantic waters the fateful night of the Titanic’s crash, do you think you’d take any comfort in the knowledge that a century later, people would still be absolutely RAVENOUS enthusiasts of this disaster, and its growing body of lore?

I genuinely don’t know how I’d feel.

Just like I genuinely don’t know how I feel about this video from TikTok user @titanicapartment:

“Turning my NYC apartment into the Titanic one night at a time,” reads the caption.

Sure enough, the theming is STRONG.

And the use of the word “apartment,” rather than “condo,” implies you rent.

How are you getting away with this?!

Very quick flash of the iceberg room.

That section’s gotta feel ironic during the summer heat.

It’s just a complimentary service, I suppose.

We can’t look away.

The intense music in the video definitely stirs…some kinda feeling.

I wasn’t the only person thinking about the weird disaster context of all this…

Weird how some terrible things get romanticized while others just stay terrible, huh?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.