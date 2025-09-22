September 22, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Tenant Is Turning Their NYC Apartment Into The Titanic, And The Internet is Fascinated

by Ben Auxier

The interior of a Titanic-themed apartment

TikTok/titanicapartment

If you were one of the many unfortunate souls slowly losing hope of rescue as your drowned in the freezing Atlantic waters the fateful night of the Titanic’s crash, do you think you’d take any comfort in the knowledge that a century later, people would still be absolutely RAVENOUS enthusiasts of this disaster, and its growing body of lore?

I genuinely don’t know how I’d feel.

Just like I genuinely don’t know how I feel about this video from TikTok user @titanicapartment:

The interior of a Titanic-themed apartment

TikTok/titanicapartment

“Turning my NYC apartment into the Titanic one night at a time,” reads the caption.

The interior of a Titanic-themed apartment

TikTok/titanicapartment

Sure enough, the theming is STRONG.

And the use of the word “apartment,” rather than “condo,” implies you rent.

How are you getting away with this?!

The interior of a Titanic-themed apartment

TikTok/titanicapartment

Very quick flash of the iceberg room.

That section’s gotta feel ironic during the summer heat.

@titanicapartment

🕰️

♬ The Time is Coming – Aery Yormany

It’s just a complimentary service, I suppose.

2025 08 19 18 32 47 Tenant Is Turning Their NYC Apartment Into The Titanic, And The Internet is Fascinated

We can’t look away.

2025 08 19 18 32 59 Tenant Is Turning Their NYC Apartment Into The Titanic, And The Internet is Fascinated

The intense music in the video definitely stirs…some kinda feeling.

2025 08 19 18 33 05 Tenant Is Turning Their NYC Apartment Into The Titanic, And The Internet is Fascinated

I wasn’t the only person thinking about the weird disaster context of all this…

2025 08 19 18 33 19 Tenant Is Turning Their NYC Apartment Into The Titanic, And The Internet is Fascinated

Weird how some terrible things get romanticized while others just stay terrible, huh?

